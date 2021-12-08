Redmi Note 11 4G may soon roll out in India - colors, storage variants and more

Redmi Note 11T 5G arrived in Indian a week ago. Previous rumors suggested that the brand will roll out Xiaomi 11i (Redmi Note 11 Pro) and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus) in India next. However, now it seems that a 4G variant of the Redmi Note 11 could be arriving earlier.

The smartphone was launched in China in November as a cost-efficient version of the Redmi Note 11 5G. In a recent report published by 91Mobiles , the smartphone's color options and RAM variants surfaced online.

Redmi note 11 4G will have a 4GB RAM variant paired with 64GB or 128GB storage. The high-end variant of the device may get 6GB RAM along with 128GB onboard storage. The device could get three different color options, including Star Blue color, Twilight Blue, and Graphite Gray.

Comparing it with the 5G variant, a downgrade in terms of key specifications will be obvious in the 4G variant. Xiaomi has reduced the RAM capacity, screen size, and fast charging capacity in the Redmi Note 11 4G.

It remains to be seen what price point the device is offered at. Can the company make it a sub-Rs.10,000 offering?

Redmi Note 11 4G expected specifications

Considering the China variant of the smartphone, Redmi Note 11 4G features a 6.5-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz dynamic refresh rate. The device operates on android 11 based MIUI 12.5 custom skin and is powered by Mediatek Helio G88 chipset. The high-end variant of the smartphone includes 6GB RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. The storage of the device is further expandable via a microSD card.

Redmi Note 11 4G sports a triple rear camera set up, including a 50MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper, and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, the smartphone has an 8MP camera for attending video calls and capturing selfies.

For security, the device consists of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5000mAh battery that also supports 18W fast charging. Other features of the smartphone are stereo speakers, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, etc.