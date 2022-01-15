Vivo Y10, Y10 T1 goes official in China - price and specifications

Audio player loading…

Vivo has launched yet another series of low-end smartphones in China with modest specs and a reasonable price band. The two devices form part of their Y-series range of handsets and comes barely a day after we shared renders of the Vivo Y21e with our readers.

Both handsets have a similar design that offers a water-drop notch on the front and a rectangular camera module that holds two shooters and an LED flash. Barring the chipsets, both smartphones also come with almost identical specifications.

Of course, the Vivo Y21e appears much more premium in spite of having a similar water-drop notch display and thick bezels at the bottom.

Vivo Y10, Vivo Y10 T1: price, specifications, availability

Both the Vivo Y10 and the T1 version of the device come with a 6-51-inch IPS LCD display with a 720x1600p resolution on a 20:9 ratio. It has an 89% screen-to-body ratio, which is quite high for a low-end phone. Both devices run on Android 11 out-of-the-box with the Origin OS UI running on top.

Both devices come with a fingerprint scanner to the sides and an 8MP selfie camera embedded under a water-drop notch. The rear camera panel is made up of a 13MP shooter, a 2MP macro camera and an LED flash. Once again these specs are exactly same in both handsets.

The Vivo Y10 has the Helio P35 chipset under the hood while its twin T1 version gets the more powerful Helio P70 processor. Both devices get 128GB of storage and 4GB RAM paired to their powertrains. The devices come with a 5,000mAh batteries that supports 10W fast-charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a micro-SB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Both devices have been released in China for now and it is unclear whether Vivo plans to ship it to other geographies. The devices are also available for the same price tag, which is Yuan 1,099 (approx. Rs. 12,800) and are available in Moonlight Night (Black) and Glacier Blue hues.

