Vivo Y21e renders, specifications surface online - here’s what we know

Vivo recently launched the Vivo V23 series in India with the Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro. Both are mid-range smartphones with top end specifications that include dual front cameras and MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Now, specifications and renders of an affordable Vivo Y21e have surfaced online.

A report published by 91mobiles stated that the key specifications and renders of the new Vivo device had been revealed online via leaker Ishan Agarwal. As it can be seen in the renders, Vivo Y21e is going may have a water-drop notch display and a thick bezel at the bottom. The right spine of the smartphone will comprise volume rockers and the power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Talking about the smartphone's rear panel, the camera island will be rectangular in shape and placed at the top left corner of the device. If we go with the renders, the smartphone could get two different color variants - Blue and White. The renders don't clearly suggest the position of the USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and speaker grille. However, expectations are that they will be placed at the bottom.

Vivo Y21e specifications

As per the leaks, Vivo Y21e may come equipped with a 5.51-inch HD+ LCD display. The refresh rate of the smartphone has not been revealed yet. It could house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and operate on the Funtouch OS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system.

The device may pack 3GB RAM coupled with 64GB internal storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card. Speculations are that the device will have more RAM or storage variants at the time of official launch.

When it comes to the camera, the smartphone can flaunt a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary snapper and a 2MP secondary snapper. At the front, we can see an 8MP shooter for the sake of video calls and selfies. It might draw power from a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone could measure 164.2x76x8mm and weigh around 182 grams.

