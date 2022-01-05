Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

Audio player loading…

Chinese phone maker Vivo has updated its mid-tier line-up in India, adding the Vivo V20 and the Vivo V23 Pro to its offerings. This lineup succeeds the Vivo V21 series introduced in April last year. In case you’re wondering what happened to the Vivo V22 and if we had missed it, the answer is a big No! It's just that the BBK Electronics-owned brand decided that V23 comes after the V21.

Talking about the devices, the V-lineup is aimed at creators and focuses heavily on design aspects and camera-centric features. The Vivo V23 series is no exception.

The Vivo V23 series comes with a couple of interesting features which include a unique Fluorite AG glass design on the back panel. The Sunshine Gold variant of this lineup can change colour from Gold to Green when exposed to UV rays commonly present in the sunlight. Though to show off the feature, you'll have to use the phone without a case or may be forced to use a transparent case only.

Additionally, the lineup also comes with a dual-camera setup at the front with the primary sensor being a 50MP snapper – though the company had to make a trade-off and had to bring back a slightly big notch to house these two sensors.

Vivo V23 and V23 Pro – pricing and availability

The base variant – Vivo V23 is available in two variants 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB options. The base variant is priced at Rs. Rs. 29,990 and the top-end variant is priced at Rs. Rs. 34,990.

The V23 Pro is also available in two variants 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB options which are priced at Rs. 38,990 and Rs. 43,990 respectively.

Both the devices are available in two colourways – Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black wherein the colour changing Fluorite technology is only available in the Sunshine Gold variant and it is 2 grams heavier as well.

The phones are up for pre-booking starting today on Flipkart. The Vivo V23 Pro will be up for grabs starting January 13 and the base variant will be available starting January 19.

In terms of launch offers, the company is offerings up to Rs. 3000 instant cashback on Flipkart, complimentary V shield protection for 6 months apart from no-cost EMI. The users who prefer to purchase the phone from a retail store can get a 10 per cent discount on ICICI bank cards instead of the cashback while all other offers remain as it is.

Vivo V23 and V23 Pro features and specifications

Both the phones are designed keeping the digital content creators in mind and hence have a slew of features that will help digital natives shoot social media-worthy videos and photos.

The Vivo V23 comes with a 6.44-inch flat AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2400*1080p resolution. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek 920 5G chipset coupled with Arm Mali-G68 GPU for graphics. It comes in two different memory and storage combinations – 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB with an option to virtually extending the RAM.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a triple camera setup at the rear with the primary sensor being a 64MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP lens for macro shots. On the front, it has a dual-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50MP sensor with eye-autofocus tech and an 8MP sensor with a 105-degree field of view.

Powering the phone is a 4,200 mAh battery that comes with 44W fast charging support. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-selfie flash and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity.

The Vivo V23 Pro on the other hand is the premium device out of the two and comes with a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED panel and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 1200 SoC and comes in two variants – 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB with an option to virtually extending the RAM, if needed.

The 4,300 mAh battery on the phone can be charged with the 44W FlashCharge technology. It also comes with a triple camera setup with the primary sensor being a 108MP sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 2MP super macro shooter. It has the same front camera setup as the base variant which includes a 50MP primary sensor with eye-autofocus tech and an 8MP sensor for wide-angle shots.

Other key specifications include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-selfie flash and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity.

