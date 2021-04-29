Vivo V21 launched in India with a 44MP OIS selfie camera

Vivo V21 has been launched in India as the first 5G device in the Vivo’s V series. The Vivo V21 is the successor to the Vivo V20 from 2020. As always it has been with the V series, Vivo is again betting big on the cameras and design here.

The Vivo V21 is the world’s first phone to feature OIS on the front as well as rear camera setup. Some of the key features include a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a Dimensity 800U 5G chipset, 64MP OIS rear camera, and a sleek profile.

Vivo V21 specs and features

(Image credit: Twitter)

The first 5G phone in the Vivo V series, the V21 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. The processor is built on a 7nm manufacturing process with two Arm-Cortex A76 processors with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. The Vivo V21 will be available with 8GB of RAM(+3GB dynamic RAM) and 128GB of internal storage.

OIS for the selfie camera

The V series is always known for its stand-out camera features and with Vivo V21, the company has taken up the selfie camera game to the next level. The Vivo V21 comes with a 44MP (f/2.0) selfie camera which is paired with optical image stabilization - making it the world’s first 44MP OIS camera. The company also promises better selfies in the dark with excellent details. Additionally, you also get an LED flashlight which the company calls “spotlight selfie”. Other features include eye autofocus, OIS+EIS for video, and AI extreme night.

In terms of camera capabilities, the device is said to come with a 64MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone can also shoot clear pictures in low light. Camera features include double exposure, 4K video recording, and a bunch of filters.

(Image credit: Vivo)

In the visual segment, the Vivo V21 is having a 6.44-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has HDR10+ support and 800 nits peak brightness. The Vivo V21 draws power from a 4,000mah battery paired with a 33W fast charging that can charge up to 63% in 30 minutes.

The Vivo V21 is also amongst the slimmest phones in India measuring at just 7.29mm and weighing 176 grams. The device is made up of AG Matte Glass finish on the back with a flat design. Other features include Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Type-C port.

Vivo V21 price and availability

The Vivo V21 is priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant and the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 32,990. The device is available in Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White, and Dusk Blue color options.

The Vivo V21 will go on sale starting May 6 on Flipkart. The pre-booking will start today. You can avail of Rs 2,000 flat off on HDFC bank transactions.

