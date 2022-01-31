Vivo T1 5G with Turbo Cooling technology to hit the Indian market on Feb 9

Audio player loading…

It has been officially confirmed that Vivo is going to launch the Vivo T1 5G in India. The smartphone is going to be the first T series handset in India that will replace the Vivo Y series. As per the official announcement, it will hit the Indian market on February 9 via an online event.

The smartphone has been already mentioned on Flipkart, and the e-commerce listing of the device revealed a few key specifications too. Vivo T1 5G is being boasted to feature Turbo Cooling to enhance the gaming performance. Furthermore, Flipkart mentioned that the listing would soon reveal other features of the device between February 3 to 7.

Vivo T1 specifications

The Flipkart listing has teased the chipset of the smartphone via a multiple-choice question. Options given for the same are Snapdragon 680, MediaTek 700, Snapdragon 695, and MediaTek G96. Keeping in mind that the smartphone is going to be a 5G supporting device, it could come with a Snapdragon 695 processor or MediaTek Dimensity 700 as the other two are 4G chipsets.

Apart from that, the smartphone has been launched in China previously, so we have a rough idea of what the smartphone will offer in terms of expectation. Vivo T1 may come equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be based on the Android 11 operating system and have 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

Vivo T1 5G could sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, it might flaunt a 16MP shooter for video calls and selfies. The smartphone may have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. The device will be powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

