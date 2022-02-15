Oppo Reno 7Z appears on Geekbench - may run on Snapdragon 480+ processor

Audio player loading…

Oppo Reno 7 series made its China debut in November 2021, and the series reached the Indian shores in February 2022. Now, a new device for the series, Oppo Reno 7Z, has appeared on the Geekbench listing website. According to a report published by MySmartPrice, the RAM options, processor, and OS of the upcoming smartphone has also been revealed via the listing.

If we go by what has been mentioned in the listing, then the smartphone may be available under Rs 20,000. Apart from that, the renders of the device have also surfaced online, which give us a fair idea of what we can expect in terms of looks.

Oppo Reno 7Z design and specifications

Official design OPPO Reno7 Z#OPPOReno7Z #OPPO pic.twitter.com/NhKXGnNI6wFebruary 14, 2022 See more

The images of Oppo Reno 7Z have been shared by the leaks on Twitter. These images show the device in three different colour variants - Gradient, Black, and Soft Gold. Similar to Oppo Reno 7 Pro, the device will have a flat spine with a SIM tray and volume rockers available on the left spine.

The power button of the device will be situated at the right spine. It can also be seen in the images that the front panel has a side punch-hole cut out for the placement of the selfie shooter. Now, it would be interesting to see if the company goes for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor or an in-display one.

(Image credit: TheLeaks)

Considering what the Geekbench listing revealed, Oppo Reno 7Z will have 8GB RAM and will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset paired with Adreno 619 GPU. The smartphone might be based on the Android 11 operating system. Rumours also suggest that the device will draw power from a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Until Now, only a limited amount of information regarding the device is available. Speculations are that as soon as the launch of Reno 7Z approaches, we will see more details regarding the device. High chances are that the smartphone will be first launched in China, followed by the India release.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram