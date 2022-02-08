Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G sale is live - check out the pricing and offers

Audio player loading…

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G 's first sale is kicking off at 12:00 noon today. The Reno 7 series was launched in India on February 4 with top-notch features. Talking about the Pro variant, the smartphone ships with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G has a flat frame along with thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout at the front for the placement of the selfie snapper. At the back, the device has a quad rear camera module placed at the top left corner and Oppo branding at the bottom right.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G pricing and offers

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G's 12GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage is available at a price of Rs 39,999. The smartphone can be purchased via no cost EMI starting at Rs 6,667 with 10% discount when using Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank cards.

Furthermore, the smartphone is also available on the official website of Oppo. You can also avail yourself discounts up to 10 percent via Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Bank of Baroda. No cost EMIs are also available on the official website.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with 90HZ refresh rate. The smartphone houses a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and operates on the ColorOS 12 based on the Android 11 operating system. The device has 12GB RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G flaunts a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP depth shooter. The smartphone also has a 32MP camera at the front for the sake of selfies and video calls. It draws power from a 4500mAh battery and supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. Other features in the device include 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, WiFI 6, USB Type-C port.

Today's best Oppo Reno 6 5G deals Reduced Price ₹35,990 ₹28,477 View

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram