Oppo Reno 7 series may launch in India on February 4

BBK-owned smartphone maker Oppo has been teasing the launch of a new flagship lineup of smartphones in India. This lineup - Oppo Reno 7 series was recently introduced in China and succeeds the Reno 6 series which debuted in India in July last year.

Media reports reveal that the company might host a virtual launch event on February 4 while the phone will start retailing at a slightly later date from February 8 via Flipkart.

Back home in China, the company launched three phones – Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 SE as a part of this series, however, it has been reported that the company might not introduce the cheapest Reno 7 SE in India, at least as a part of this launch.

Since these phones have already been launched in China, it is almost certain that the key specifications of the phones might remain unchanged. Though we can’t discount minor tweaks here and there.

The Reno 7 Pro is expected to come equipped with a Dimensity 1200 Max SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Chinese variant has a flat 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 920 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Reno 7 Pro come with a triple camera setup with a 64-MP primary camera, an 8-MP ultra-wide, and a 2-MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper. It comes with a 4,500 mAh of battery with support for 65W fast charging. The highlight of the phone is the notification light that Oppo has baked in under the camera island.

The Reno 7 on the other hand is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a 4,500 mAh of battery and supports 65W fast charging. It has a triple-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and an additional 2MP sensor. While on the front it has a 32MP front camera.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 price in India

An earlier report hints at the expected pricing of the Reno 7 series in India. According to a tipster Abhishek Yadav , the top-end variant of Oppo Reno 7 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced at Rs 47,990 and the 8GB+128GB could be priced between Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 38,000.

In China the phone was launched in two variants - 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which were priced at CNY 3,699 or Rs 43,150 and CNY 3,999 or Rs 46,650, respectively. This suggests that the company is looking to price these phones competitively in India.

