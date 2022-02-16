Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro Plus launched in India with 5GB Virtual RAM, color shift back panel

Audio player loading…

Finally, the Realme 9 series, including Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G, has launched in India. The launch event took place virtually via the social media channels of Realme. The Pro Plus variant of the series comes with a colour shift technology-based rear panel that changes its colours when exposed to sunlight.

Additionally, the ProLight Imaging Technology used in the Realme 9 Pro Plus and AI Noise Reduction Engine 3.0 offer high-quality photographs. A major highlight of the device is the inclusion of the in-display heart rate sensor.

The design of the smartphone is quite similar to the previously launched Realme 9i. Only visible difference is that the size of the camera island has been increased. Both the smartphones will be available in three different color options - Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue, and Midnight Black.

Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro Plus pricing and availability

Realme 9 Pro Plus' 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage will be available in the market at a price of Rs 24,999. The 8GB RAM variant of the device along with 128GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 26,999. While the 8GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage will be available for Rs 28,999.

The first sale of the device is scheduled to be held on February 21. Under the early bird offer the 6GB variant will be priced at Rs 17,499, 8GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 18,899, and the 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 20,299.

The 6GB RAM variant of Realme 9 Pro with 128GB internal storage is available in the market for Rs 17,999. The smartphone's 8GB RAM variant paired with 128GB internal storage is available in the market for Rs 20,999. The first sale of the device is scheduled on February 23 at 12:00 PM IST.

Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro Plus specifications

Starting with Realme 9 Pro, the smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and is based on the Android 12 operating system. For security purposes, the smartphone will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

When it comes to the camera, Realme 9 Pro features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, the smartphone flaunts a 16MP camera for the sake of selfies and video calls. The device draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Realme 9 Pro Plus sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display paired with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device houses a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and is based on the Android 12 operating system.

In terms of optics, the smartphone rocks a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP depth snapper. The device includes a 16MP camera to capture selfies and attend video calls. It packs a 4500mAh battery with a 60W fast charging support.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram