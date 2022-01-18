Realme 9i launches in India - price, specifications and availability

Audio player loading…

Realme has finally announced the first smartphone of the Realme 9 series dubbed as Realme 9i in India. It is a mid-range smartphone and features a Snapdragon processor, adaptive refresh rate, triple rear camera setup, FHD+ display, 5000mAh battery, and more.

The smartphone was recently launched in Vietnam. When it comes to design, Realme 9i is completely different from its predecessors. The smartphone looks more like Realme GT 2 Pro, specifically, the camera island and the size of the sensors.

Realme 9i pricing and availability

Realme 9i's vanilla variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 13,999. The high end variant of the device with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage is priced at Rs 15,999. The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled to be held on (date), and it will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The device will ship in two different colours - Prism Blue and Prism Black.

Just to give you a context, the company launched the Realme 8i last year at the same price point of Rs.13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Realme 9i specifications

Realme 9i features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display of the smartphone has a peak brightness of 480 nits. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and operates on the Realme UI v2.0 is based on the Android 11 operating system.

It packs 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and a dynamic RAM expansion feature that allows users to use the phone's storage as RAM. The phone offers users a choice between 2GB, 3GB, and 5GB RAM expansion - in case required. The smartphone offers 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage that can be further expanded up to 1 TB via a microSD card.

Realme 9i flaunts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary snapper, 2MP secondary snapper, and a 2MP portrait snapper. The smartphone houses a 16MP front camera for attending video calls and capturing selfies.

It comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device weighs around 190 grams and is 8.4mm thick. Other features in the smartphone include a USB Type-C port, WiFi, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and Bluetooth.

Realme 8i vs Realme 9i

Realme 9i's predecessor, Realme 8i, offers 2 different RAM variants, including 4GB and 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. An upgrade in terms of storage capacity can be seen in Realme 9i as the previous variant has only 256GB of expandable storage.

Furthermore, the dynamic RAM expansion and Snapdragon 680 processor give an upper hand to Realme 9i. When it comes to refresh rate, Realme 8i outclasses the new one with its 120Hz refresh rate. The charging capacity in Realme 9i is also increased to 33W as compared to the 18W charging capacity offered in Realme 8i.

