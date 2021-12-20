Realme Narzo 9i color options, RAM, and storage variants surface online

Audio player loading…

Realme has been working on the Realme 9 series since a long time, and we have seen a lot of rumors and leaks regarding the series in the past months. A few days ago, the rumored specifications of Realme 9i surfaced online. Now, the color options and the memory variants of the smartphone have leaked online.

In a report published by 91Mobiles, Tipster Mukul Sharma has suggested that Realme 9i will be rebranded in India as the Realme Narzo 9i and is supposed to roll out in the first quarter of 2022. Considering the details regarding the memory variants of the device, it has been revealed that Realme Narzo 9i could ship in a minimum of two color variants, including Prism Blue and Prism Black.

On the other hand, the storage options available for Realme Narzo 9i might be rolled out with 4GB and 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. Expectations are that the device may also get expandable storage and a dedicated memory card slot for the same.

The information regarding the rebranding of the Realme 9i in India is still sketchy, so it can also be assumed that both Realme 9i and Realme Narzo 9i can reach the Indian shores separately.

Realme Narzo 9i rumored specifications

The renders of the device leaked a few days ago that suggested that it can come up with a triple rear camera set up and a LED flash. In addition, Realme Narzo 9i may get a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display along with FHD+ resolution. It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Renders suggest that the Realme Narzo 9i could feature a triple rear camera set up consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, the device can house a 32MP camera for the sake of selfies and video calls. It may draw power from a 5000mAh battery and also support fast charging.