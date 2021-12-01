Realme 9 Pro Plus India launch is round the corner - here's why

Realme is already working on the GT 2 Pro flagship smartphone that is expected to roll out in India by early 2022. New leaks have suggested that the Realme 9 series can also make its debut in the first quarter of 2022. The series could get four smartphones, including the vanilla variant Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus (or Max). Following the previous launch pattern, Realme is not going to roll out all the variants of the series at once.

Now we have tipster Mukul Sharma saying that Realme 9 Pro Plus may be the first device from the series to hit the Indian shores. It has already received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) for model number RMX3392. Previously, a smartphone from Realme with model number 3393 was listed on the IMEI database that also points to the Realme 9 Pro.

However, for the moment. we do not have many details key specifications and features of the smartphone appeared on the latest BIS listings.

Realme 9 Pro Plus receives the Indian BIS certification.#Realme #Realme9ProPlus pic.twitter.com/7vxAAXiY2NNovember 30, 2021 See more

Earlier leaks have suggested that Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor could power the smartphone series, and a minimum of two variants will support 5G connectivity. Speculations are that the series may also get an AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. Another major feature that might be a part of the series is a 108MP primary shooter.

Realme 9i expectations

Another recent report from pixel.vn said that Realme 9i could be the first smartphone from the series to get launched globally. Expectations are that Realme 9i will be rolled out in January 2022. It is going to be the successor to Realme 8i and might pack a MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with 6.5-inch FHD+ display. The device may include 8GB RAM paired with 128GB onboard storage.

Realme 9i can get a quad rear camera set up, including a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device may feature a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone could also have a 5000mAh battery or maybe more.