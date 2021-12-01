Smartphones launched in November: specs, price, and availability

After a couple of busy months starting September, which only saw numerous smart phone launches in India, the market was also abuzz with the back-to-back festive sales. In comparison, November has been sedate.

Over the month, smartphone launches were far and few in between. Brands such as Lava and Jio brought their much-awaited smartphones to the market, and OnePlus added a special edition device. Xiaomi and Moto unveiled an affordable phone each while Samsung and Tecno introduced an additional variant of an existing phone to the market.

That said, starting next month we will see brands getting into the thick of action and start preparations for some mega launches that may well dictate the market in 2022. So, let us have a quick look at all the phones launched in India in November starting with the latest one.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

The latest addition to the Redmi Note lineup from Xiaomi came on the last day of the month. The Redmi Note 11T is one of the cheapest 5G phones from the brand and is one of the first devices from the Redmi Note 11 series to launch. It comes with a Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The phone has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and 240 Hz touch response rate. The phone has a dual-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50MP shooter coupled with an 8MP snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Thankfully Xiaomi is still including chargers in the box so when the phone goes on sale on December 7, you do not have to bother about buying a new charger.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is available in three variants 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB priced at Rs. 16,999, Rs.17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

Moto G31

Moto G31 looks like one of the many phones that Motorola plans to bring to India in the coming few days. This affordably priced phone comes with an OLED panel – at this price range, this is indeed a rarity.

That said, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that doesn’t support 5G, however, the phone does support dual-4G connectivity. The Moto G31 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, up to 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard eMCP storage.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a triple-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50 MP snapper, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 118-degree field-of-view and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. There is a 13MP front-facing camera housed under a hole-punch cutout.

The phone is available in two colour options - Baby Blue and Meteorite Grey. It is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB/64GB variant while the top-end variant with 6GB/128GB is priced at Rs. 14,999. The phone will start retailing from December 6 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A32

The South Korean smartphone maker added an 8GB memory to its 4G variant of the Galaxy A32 smartphone. While the phone had been selling in a 6GB storage variant since March, the company decided to keep the rest of the internals intact while beefing up the memory.

The phone comes with a 6.4-inch full HD Plus Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage.

The phone comes with a quad-rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie sensor. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery capacity and supports 15W Type-C fast-charging and runs Android 11 OS based on One UI 3.1.

The new variant of Samsung Galaxy A32 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage retails at Rs. 23,499.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition

Unlike most other devices, the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition came with a lot of visual changes while keeping the internals of the Nord 2 intact. The phone came with a gamified user interface and a glow-in-the-dark skin at the back. It follows the simplistic design of OnePlus and includes signature Pac-Man elements – such as the game’s iconic Pac-Dots and Pac-Man himself.

It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC at its core coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Pac-Man Edition launched in a single storage and memory variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It still has a 6.43-inches Fluid AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, a triple camera setup including a 50-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel snappers while on the front you have a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone draws power from a 4500 mAh battery pack that comes with support for a 65W Warp charge.

The Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition can be bought for Rs. 37,999 in India from Amazon or OnePlus proprietary stores.

Tecno Spark 8

The affordable Tecno Spark 8 got itself a 4GB ram option. It comes with a 6.56-inch HD Plus display with a 120Hz touch response rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor and coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

It comes with a dual-camera setup at the back with a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet and Awesome White colour options. The 4GB variant has been priced at Rs. 10,999.

Lava Agni

Lava Agni is the first ever 5G phone from an Indian brand. It comes with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a MediaTek 810 5G SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, a quad-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 64-megapixel shooter coupled with a 5MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP macro camera and another 2MP depth sensor.

Lava Agni has a 16MP snapper housed in a centred punch-hole cut-out for selfies. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The Lava Agni 5G is available in a fiery blue colour option and is priced at Rs. 19,990.

JioPhone Next

JioPhone Next is aimed at first-time smartphone users and has been collaboratively built by Google and Jio. It comes equipped with a custom fork of Android called Pragati OS and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage

It has a 5.45-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Other key features include a 3500 mAh battery and dual sim connectivity. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The JioPhone Next is priced at Rs. 6499 and can be bought using a monthly finance option.

