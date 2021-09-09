Realme 8i and Realme 8s launched in India

Realme at a launch today has announced two new smartphones alongside the new Realme Pad which is the company's first tablet. The new smartphones are the Realme 8s 5G and the Realme 8i.

The Relame 8S 5G is one of the first mobile devices which comes with a new MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset while the Realme 8i comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Realme 8i and 8s India price and availability

The Realme 8s is available in two variants with 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM both featuring 128GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 17,999 but will be available for Rs 12,599 after Flipkart Smart Upgrade offer. Similarly the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 19,999 but will be priced at Rs 13,999 with Flipkart Smart Upgrade. It will go for sale on September 13 at 12 noon and has bank offers that include a flat Rs 1,500 discount from bothe HDFC and ICICI banks.

The Realme 8i 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 15,999. It will go for sale on September 14, 12 noon and will have bank offers that include a Rs 1,000 discount from both HDFC and ICICI banks. Both the smartphones will be available for purchase on Realme's own website, Flipkart and other retail partners.

Sale starts on September 13 at 12 noon Check out the Realme 8s 5G on Flipkart 6GB + 128GB at Rs 12,599 8GB + 128GB at Rs 13,999View Deal

Realme 8s 5G: Specs and features

The Realme 8s 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 resolution, 90.5% screen to body ratio and 600 nits of peak brightness. On the inside it comes with the first 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Octa core chipset with 2.4GHz primary A76 cores and this chipset uses an ARM Mali G57 GPU.

NSA/SA dual networking mode WiFi and 5G

Dynamic RAM Expansion offering up to 13GB RAM on the higher variant. The two variants offer 6GB and 8GB base ram that can be pushed up to 11GB and 13GB with virtual RAM respectively. The dynamic RAM is accompanied by 128GB internal storage on both the variants.

It has a triple slot for dual SIMs and a MIcroSD card and supports dual SIM dual standby with 5G and WiFi dual network acceleration. The battery on the Realme 8s supports 33W Dart Charge for the 5,000mAh battery unit that offers 727 hours standby and 48 hours of talktime.

In terms of camera the smarthpone comes with a triple camera sensor on the back with a 64MP primary Nightscape camera that has a f/1.8 aperture lens and a f/2.4 aperture black and white portrait lens along with another f/2.4 aperture 4cm Macro camera. On the front it has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

It uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and has a 3.5mm audio port as well. The device runs on Realme UI 2.0 over Android 11 and it 8.8mm thin and weighs 191grams. It is available in two colour options the Universe Blue and Universe Purple.

Sale starts on September 14 at 12 noon Check out the Realme 8i on Flipkart 4GB + 64GB at Rs 13,999 6GB + 128GB at Rs 15,999View Deal

Realme 8i: Specs and features

The more budget option of the two, the Realme 8i comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits of peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour space. On the inside it comes with a Mediatek Helio G96 chipset which has been manufactured using a 12 nm process and features two 2.05GHz A76 cores and six A55 cores.

The Realme 8i offers 5GB Virtual RAM on 6GB RAM variant that has a 128GB internal storage. But the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage does not support virtual RAM.

The mobile device features a 5000mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. In terms of cameras it comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture and a Black and White lens along with another ultra macro lens with a 4cm shooting distance. On the front, a 16MP lens helps take selfies and make video calls.

The smartphone is 8.5mm thin and weighs 194 grams and is available in two colours that include Space Black, and Space Purple.