Realme 8s and Realme 8i launching in India on September 9

Realme 8s and Realme 8i smartphones will be launched in India on September 9. The company has just announced the launch date. The Realme 8s will be the World's first Dimensity 810 powered device while the Realme 8i will be India's first Helio G96 powered smartphone.

Realme Pad, the company's first tablet which has been in the news for a few months is also expected to launch on the same day. But, the company hasn't announced the date officially yet. However, the landing page for the same is now live on Realme.com and Flipkart which means the launch is not too far away.

On September 9, the company will host an online event at 12:30 pm IST where the phones will be unveiled. Unless these products are launched elsewhere before September 9, these will make their global debut in India.

We are all set to provide you with an ultimate performer that is #realme8s5G. It features the World's First MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor to give you an #InfinitelyPowerful experience.Are you excited? pic.twitter.com/lNU9JocL5GSeptember 2, 2021 See more

Realme 8s and Realme 8i: what to expect

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme 8s is confirmed to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and will have 5G connectivity. The Virtual RAM feature is also confirmed on the Realme 8s. It is said to sport a 6.5-inch 90Hz refresh rate display. This chipset will be accompanied by either 6GB or 8GB RAM options.

The Realme 8i on the other hand could bring a 120Hz display on a budget. The latest leak reveals the Realme 8i could be powered by the new MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Realme 8i could pack in a triple-camera array with a 50MP main camera. A 5,000mAh battery unit is also expected.

Realme Pad: what to expect

After entering the laptop space recently, the company is stepping into the tablet market in India with its first-ever tablet. According to a post on Weibo from Digital Chat Station account on Weibo, the Realme Pad will be a budget-friendly device powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The Helio G80 SoC is based on 12nm architecture with up to 1.8GHz clock speed.

The device is expected to run on Android 11 and feature 4GB of RAM. Realme has also teased the design of the Realme Pad so, we can expect a sleek design.