Realme’s next budget phone could sport a 120Hz refresh rate

Realme 8i, the company’s next budget phone and the successor to last year’s Realme 7i , is expected to launch in India soon. Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth had teased the launch of both Realme 8i and Realme 8s in India a couple of weeks back.

Today, we have got the full specifications of the Realme 8i budget smartphone along with a 360-degree view of the phone. Folks over at Digit have obtained full specs of the phone along with high-resolution press renders in collaboration with popular leakster OnLeaks.

The Realme 8i will be the third device in the series after the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. Along with the Realme 8i, we are also expecting the Realme 8s budget phone as well. But for now, here is what the Realme 8i is said to bring to the table.

Realme 8i specs (leaked)

Starting off with the display, the Realme 8i is said to bring a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. The Realme 7i was one of the cheapest 90Hz phones in India and with the Realme 8i, the company could take the crown as the cheapest phone with a 120Hz display.

Under the hood, the Realme 8i is expected to be powered by the new MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Helio G96 comes with two Arm Cortex-A76 cores clocked up to 2.05GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency along with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

In terms of photography, the leak suggests the Realme 8i could pack in a triple-camera array with a 50MP main camera, a 2MP portrait camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the device will have a 16MP shooter inside the side punch-hole cutout. A 5,000mAh will run the show and it is also expected to be backed by a fast charger.

Lastly, in terms of design, the Realme 8i is said to come with a gradient design, glossy back, and curved edges. The device is expected to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and also a Type-C port. The phone is said to measure 8.6mm in thickness and 196 grams.