Redmi 10 Prime launching in India on September 3

Redmi India has been teasing a new smartphone launch for the Indian market. If you have been following the Redmi India on Twitter, you’d see a lot of changes in the Redmi India handle along with a bunch of cryptic teasers.

The Mi India website, Mi.com has a dedicated landing page for the new phone launch which says “All round superstar” coming soon. The same page also gives out some features that we can expect to be featured on the upcoming smartphone. The count down on the microsite suggests the new phone will launch on September 3.

"67 73 53 11 61 67 71 2 61 23 67 5 47 41 23 43 17"We can't tell you what that means (yet) but here's a clue!⤵️#AllRoundSuperstar is on its way & it will be the answer to everything🌠Till then watch this space👉 https://t.co/kSm13clzeHRT & comment below if you can decode😉 pic.twitter.com/FQN1fmOvCDAugust 23, 2021 See more

The upcoming Redmi device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio chipset which means it will likely be a 4G smartphone. The device is also confirmed to come with a stereo speaker setup, a gradient back, a long-lasting battery, and an adaptive display. The image also reveals the phone will come with a center punch-hole camera. Apart from these features, the company is also teasing the camera and also gaming experience on the device.

Looking closely at the image, one can also see that the bottom of the image emitting “Hz” 一 this might be for the high refresh rate panel. The latest tweet also has a cryptic message 一 all of which are prime numbers. Decoding the message makes us believe that Redmi India will be launching a Prime model in September.

Redmi 10 Prime specs

(Image credit: Mi.com)

The Redmi 10 Prime could be a re-branded version of the Redmi 10 which was unveiled globally recently. The Redmi 10 Prime could come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display along with a new MediaTek Helio G88 processor. The device is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery along with support for an 18W fast.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 10 comes with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth camera. There is an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. We are expecting the same to be on the Redmi 10 Prime as well. Other expected features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual speakers.

Needless to say, the Redmi 10 Prime will be the successor to the Redmi 9 Prime from 2020.

