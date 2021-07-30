Realme 8s design and specifications have been leaked

There's a new Realme smartphone in the works if leaks are to be believed. According to reports this new smartphone is the Realme 8s that is expected to be similar to the entry-level Realme 8i, both of which are expected to launch in India soon.

Realme has already launched a few 8 series smartphones in India like the Realme 8, 8 5G, and 8 Pro. This new leak about the Realme 8s comes from 91mobiles in association with tipster OnLeaks. It showcases Realme 8s renders and specifications.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/OnLeaks)

Realme 8s: Leaked specs and features

From the leaked images it is apparent that the Realme 8s is identical to other Realme 8-series smartphones in design. It comes with a triple cameras setup inside a square module with an LED flash. The volume rocker is on the left panel, while the SIM card tray and power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor are on the right.

The speaker grille, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio port, and a microphone hole can be seen on the bottom panel. The leaked renders of the smartphone show a purple colour, but other options are expected at launch.

According to OnLeaks, Realme 8s is set to come with a 6.5-inch 90Hz refresh rate display. On the inside the smartphone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and will have 5G connectivity. This chipset will be accompanied with either 6GB or 8GB RAM options, while the smartphone will have an additional 5GB virtual RAM. Along with two RAM variant the Realme 8s will have 128GB or 256GB storage options, though this is yet to be confirmed.

In terms of cameras, the Realme 8s will have a 64MP primary sensor, with a 16MP sensor on the front for selfies and videos. The smartphone will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart fast-charging support. The phone will use Android 11 for OS with Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top.