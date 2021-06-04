Realme 9, Realme GT 2, Realme XT 3 made official after website listings

After a month long hiatus from launching devices in India due to the overwhelming effects of the Covid pandemic, Realme seems set to make a strong return to the country with a slew of launches.

Besides the smartphones already in the pipeline it seems like Realme is getting ready to launch as many as three new smartphones which has been made official from a listing on the company website. According to a leak by Mukul Sharma on Twitter Realme 9, Realme GT 2, and Realme XT 3 are three new smartphone in the works.

Realme 9, Realme XT 3, and Realme GT2 have already been listed on the company's official website.#Realme #Realme9 #RealmeXT3 #RealmeGT2 pic.twitter.com/h19UkPuCRdJune 4, 2021 See more

Of the trio, the Realme 9 smartphone is expected to be a direct successor to the Realme 8 smartphone that was announced back in March. The Realme GT 2 is the follow-up for the Realme GT smartphone which is yet to launch in India. The global availability of the Realme GT is set for this month as well.

As for the Realme XT 3 smartphone which has been listed with a price of Rs 10,999 this is a smartphone from a series we have not seen in a while. The company launched its last Realme XT smartphone back in 2019, and hasn't followed it up until now it seems. But it seems like Realme may be taking a leap from Realme XT to XT 3 without a Realme XT 2 in between.

As of now, there are no other details available on the count of these smartphones apart from just the names. The Relame GT and Realme GT 5G smartphones that are set to launched feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Besides this it features UFSS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

The other key talking point of these smartphones is the inclusion of 65W Super Dart charging. The 4,500mAh battery can be charged from 0 to 100% in less than 35 minutes. This means that the rumours of 125W Ultra Dart charging were incorrect.

Lastly, there’s a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. On the front is a 16MP selfie shooter.