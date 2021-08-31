Dimensity 810-powered Realme phone to launch in India soon

Chipset maker MediaTek has upped its game with the introduction of the Dimensity series chipset for smartphones. Aimed at democratizing 5G connectivity, these chipsets can be found on affordable as well as flagship-grade devices.

Now the Taiwanese company has announced that the Dimensity 810, which was unveiled recently, will make its global debut soon. This new 5G chipset will be powering yet another Realme smartphone that’s slated to launch in India shortly.

Another First has been added to the long list of #realme!Our latest Smartphone will be featuring the World's First @MediaTekIndia Dimensity 810 5G Processor for an epic performance. Stay Tuned! pic.twitter.com/fFu7VZia5FAugust 30, 2021 See more

While the company hasn’t yet revealed which smartphone is expected to rock the latest chipset, the Chinese smartphone maker is known for launching a barrage of phones has time and again stated that it wants to make 5G phones available in the entire price gamut.

Talking about the MediaTek Dimensity 810 Soc, it comes with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU that can handle games like BGMI with its default settings easily. It supports dual 5G connectivity which means that both the SIM card will have 5G connectivity and has support for up to LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

Realme 8s or the upcoming Narzo 50i?

These configurations suggest that the upcoming Realme phone could be an affordable mid-range device. This coincides with Realme India and Europe’s CEO Madhav Sheth’s previous statement where-in he had mentioned the plans of launching Realme 8s and Realme 8i in India.

Out of the two, Realme 8s falls in the bracket mentioned above while the Realme 8i is expected to be a slightly cheaper one. Since the Realme 8s is going to be an updated version of Realme 8 – both the devices may look similar with minor changes in terms of design.

Rumours hint that the Realme 8s could sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate which has now become an industry norm. The phone may come with a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two additional sensors. A 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging is expected to power the phone.

Some reports hint that the company is gearing up for the launch of a couple of devices under the Narzo line-up and the Dimensity 810 could debut with this launch. However, since the details are not clear, we will have to wait for the company to make an official announcement.

