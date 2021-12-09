Realme’s new tablet gets listed on Geekbench - key specifications revealed

In September 2021, Realme stepped into the market of tablets with Realme Pad, that was a budget-friendly offering, consisting of middle-level features. The Realme tablet turned out to be a fierce competitor to Lenovo and Samsung tablets available in the same price range. Now, latest reports suggest that Realme is working on a new version of Realme Pad, and it is already spotted on Geekbench and EEC certification.

As per reports published by 91Mobiles, the Realme tablet appeared on Geekbench listing website with a model number RMP2105. Furthermore, key specifications of the tablet have also been revealed via the listing. The official name of the upcoming tablet is still a mystery. Speculations are that it will be named Realme Pad 2.

Realme tablet pricing and availability (rumored)

Previously, the Realme Pad was rolled out in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The tipped specifications of the new Realme tablet suggest that it will hit the Indian market in a price range similar to that of its predecessor. The tablet may get different variants based on storage like 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM, and connectivity like WiFi-only variant, WiFi, and LTE variant.

As the tablet is already listed on Geekbench and EEC, we can assume that the global launch of the tablet is around the corner. Being specific about the India launch, there is no detail available regarding that. However, high chances are that the device will make its India debut in the first quarter of 2022.

Realme tablet tipped specifications

Considering the details mentioned in the Geekbench listing, the new Realme tablet could house an octa-core Unisoc chipset coupled with 3GB RAM. The vanilla variant of the device will include 32GB onboard storage. In addition, the tablet may be based on the Android 11 operating system. Speculations are that the device may also get Virtual RAM expansion to enhance the performance.

Apart from the above-mentioned key specifications, nothing has been revealed in the Geekbench listing. Realme is already prepping for the launch of the Realme 9 series. More rumors and leaks regarding the tablet are expected after the brand is done with the device launches in the pipeline.