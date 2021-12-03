Oppo Pad India launch timeline revealed - could roll out in the first half of 2022

Almost three weeks ago, the images and key specifications of the first Oppo tablet, Oppo Pad, surfaced online. In a recent development, it has been revealed that the Oppo Pad is going to hit the Chinese market in December itself. Reports suggest that the tablet will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.

As per the latest reports published by 91Mobiles , tipster Mukul Sharma has said that the Oppo Pad will reach the Indian shores in the first half of 2022. However, it has not been confirmed if the tablet that will be launched in India will be the same one that is going to roll out in China.

To recall, Oppo is not the only brand under BBK Electronics that is planning to launch a tablet. Realme has already announced the Realme Pad sometime back. And the other brands under BBK like Vivo and OnePlus are also speculated to add a tablet to their lineup soon.

Oppo Pad expected specifications

Additionally, a report by GizmoChina includes images from Slashleaks that consisted of the key specifications of the tablet.

As per the leaks, Oppo Pad is going to have a sleek design. The device might come equipped with 6GB RAM paired with 256GB onboard storage. It is expected to run on the Android 12 based ColorOS 12 operating system. High chances are that the tablet will pack an IPS LCD display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, to provide a premium level experience, Oppo might also offer an AMOLED display in the device.

Oppo Pad could sport a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. If rumours are to be believed, the device could be priced somewhere around CNY 2000 that roughly converts to Rs 23,000. There is no word regarding the battery capacity, charging support and the display size of the tablet until now. Nonetheless, expectations are that other details regarding the tablet will be revealed soon.