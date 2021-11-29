Oppo’s first foldable phone likely to be named Oppo Find N 5G

The foldable smartphone market has been a virtual monopoly of Samsung, largely due to its aggressive approach in a super-premium market. However, in recent times other brands began working on foldable devices and Oppo's device was spotted on a patent website recently. Now, a tipster claims it will be called Oppo Find N 5G.
The tipster, Digital Chat Station shared two different posts on Weibo regarding the foldable Oppo device. One of the posts showed Oppo Find N 5G as the 'device used to share' the post.’ The post also had a photo probably of Oppo N3 that was rolled out in 2014.
In the second post, the tipster stated that the new Oppo Find N 5G is going to have a foldable display. As per other sources, Oppo Find N 5G can come equipped with a 7.8 or 8-inches LTPO display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The outer display of the smartphone may get a punch hole at the top, AMOLED display along with a 60Hz standard refresh rate and curved edges.
Oppo foldable smartphone leaks and rumors
Furthermore, Digital Chat Station also shares a way to let people know how to use the 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter of the device for taking selfies. Other cameras include a 16MP Sony IMX481 secondary sensor, 13MP Samsung ISOCELL S5K3M5 tertiary sensor. The device could also get a 32MP front camera.
Other leaks in the past have suggested that Oppo Find N 5G screen could be moved inward, and may have an additional mini-display. Oppo has continuously dropped the best flagship smartphones under the Oppo N series. This raises the chances of the new foldable phone being branded as Oppo Find N 5G.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor may power the Oppo Find N 5G, according to rumors. However, the rumor is hard to digest as the brand is reportedly going to offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in the upcoming Oppo Find X4. This suggests that the flagship foldable smartphone by the brand may get the latest Snapdragon chipset.
