Oppo to roll out a robot vacuum cleaner early 2022

Having battled it out in the mid-range smartphone market, Chinese tech companies are now setting their sights on the home appliances business. Brands like Realme, Xiaomi, are among those that now sell products like air purifiers , vacuum cleaners, water purifiers, and more. Now, a leak suggests that Oppo is going to join the bandwagon soon with a robot vacuum cleaner slated to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared a tweet that said Oppo is working on a robot vacuum cleaner in India. Though initially skeptical about these cleaners, Xiaomi launched its vacuum cleaner last April to a good market response. These devices come with features such as lasers, a built-in camera, etc. They automatically identify unclean floors just like a regular vacuum cleaner. A few of them also have a water tank to mop the floor after vacuum cleaning.

Robot vacuum cleaner working

There is no such difference between a regular vacuum cleaner and a robot vacuum cleaner in terms of cleaning. The dust collected by the product is sent to a dirt container. There are some robot vacuum cleaners whose dust containers are supposed to be emptied manually. On the other hand, the automatic ones empty their dust cup in dust bins in a docking station.

Robot vacuum cleaners with infrared lasers are available at a higher place as compared to regular ones. The infrared lasers help the cleaner get an idea of the shape and size of the room. The sensors included in the robot vacuum cleaners help them identify different types of floor, i.e., hard floor or one with carpet, so they don't get stuck in between.

Check out the Mi Robo Vacuum Mop-P at Flipkart Check out the Mi Robo Vacuum Mop-P at Flipkart Price: Rs 21,999

Oppo robot vacuum cleaner competitors

While Oppo is going to make a debut in the household tech domain, brands like Realme and Mi are already game. Realme recently rolled out the robot vacuum cleaner that comes with both mopping and vacuum cleaning abilities. The product uses laser navigation and draws power from a 5200mAh battery. The cleaner can also be used via remote connectivity as one can link to the Realme Link app. It is available at a price of Rs 24,999 in the market.

Until now, there has been no information regarding the features that the Oppo robot vacuum cleaner will offer. However, speculations are that it could include features similar to that offered by the robot vacuum cleaners from Mi and Realme. Readers have to wait for a while for some leaks to know more about the product by Oppo.