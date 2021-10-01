Realme launches TechLife Air Purifier, Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum in India

Realme has launched three new TechLife products in India which include the TechLife Air Purifier, TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, and the TechLife Robot Vacuum.

These three new products join the existing Realme TechLife AIoT products that are already available in India. Apart from this Realme has also partnered with Dizo as part of the "1+5+T" strategy from Realme.

New Realme TechLife product details

The Realme TechLife Air Purifier features a high CADR of 330m³/h, 5 wind mode settings, high precision Japanese SHARP air quality sensor, 3-layers filtration structure, and a smart filter change indicator.

Realme TechLife Air Purifier is priced at Rs 7,999 and the first sale is scheduled for October 2 from midnight onwards on Realme's own website, Flipkart followed by mainline channels soon. It will also be available at a special price of Rs 6,999 during the ‘Big Billion Days’ sale.

The Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner features an advanced HEPA filter, a 9.5KPa Super Suction, large 2200mAh high-efficiency battery and weighs only 1.34kg. Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is priced at Rs 7,999 and the first sale is scheduled for October 2, midnight onwards on realme's own website, Flipkart and soon on mainline channels. It will also be available at a special price of Rs 7,499 during the ‘Big Billion Days’ sale.

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum features a LiDAR smart mapping and navigation system, a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop function, intelligent surface adaptation technology, 3000Pa ultimate suction, 38 high-precision sensors, Google Assistant and Alexa Support, 5200mAh big battery.

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is priced at Rs 24,999 and the first sale is scheduled for October 3, midnight onwards on Realme's own website, Flipkart and soon on mainline channels, with early access to Flipkart Plus Customers on October 2 at midnight. It will also be available at a special price of Rs 19,999 during the ‘Big Billion Days’ sale.