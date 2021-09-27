Realme to launch air-purifier and vacuum cleaners in India

Realme has announced that it will launch a slew of smart home products for your home right in time for the festive season. This announcement came in right after the launch of the Realme Narzo 50 series along with Realme Band 2 and a new smart TV.

The new products slated to launch in India on September 30 include an Air Purifier and a couple of vacuum cleaners. Both the devices will have a significant role to play considering the upcoming Diwali festival – which means that the demand for both products will be at an all-time high.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with TechRadar, Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth had stated that the company is testing waters for the launch of robot vacuum cleaners in the country. However, the latest announcement not only has two different vacuum cleaners but an Air Purifier as well under the Realme Techlife brand.

Once launched these products will be a part of Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale. Realme is also planning to launch a 4K Streaming stick during this annual sale.

Realme Techlife Air Purifier

The Realme Air purifier is already being sold in markets like Indonesia and Malaysia and is now making its way to India. According to Realme, this Air Purifier is designed to filter out 99.95% of 0.3-micron particles and PM2.5 pollution from the air.

The Air Purifier will come with a HEPA H12 high-efficiency filter and has multiple modes and will have a real-time air quality indicator as well.

Realme Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Next up is the Realme Handheld vacuum cleaner that will house a 140W motor that can clock up to 10,500 RPM to generate suction of 9.5KPa. The Realme handheld Vacuum cleaner will also come with a HEPA filter to separate dust particles and will have an auto-rotating brush that can rotate at up to 2200 RPM.

This vacuum cleaner will come with an in-built rechargeable battery that can give a battery backup of up to 20 minutes per charge in strong mode, however, in soft mode the battery is expected to last up to 40 minutes.

Realme Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The Realme Robot Vacuum cleaner will come with both mopping and cleaning features and has a LiDAR sensor to help it in navigation and smart floor mapping. The vacuum cleaner will come with a 600 ml Dust Box and a 300 ML water tank which is helpful while mopping. This is a smart vacuum cleaner and can be controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant.

