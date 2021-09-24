Realme updates its Narzo series by introducing Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i in India

As announced earlier, smartphone maker Realme has added a few more products to its lineup in India. Apart from the Realme Band 2 and the Realme smart TV Neo 2, the company has extended the Narzo lineup of smartphones.

The new phones Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i are two affordable 4G phones that the company has introduced in India today, taking the mantra of “offering consumers with many options” while making a purchase decision, ahead. These devices have been introduced right ahead of the start of the festive season sales in India

Though Realme’s strategy seems to be working as the company within three years of its introduction, it has become the sixth biggest smart brand globally based on the sheer number of devices shipped. However, let us see what these devices have to offer.

Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i price and availability in India

The starting price of Realme Narzo 50A has been set at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant while the 4/128GB variant is priced at Rs.12,499. The phone is made available in 2 colour options - Oxygen Green and Oxygen Blue colour.

The Realme Narzo 50i, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB/32GB variant and the 4/64 GB variant is priced at Rs. 8,999. The phone is made available in 2 colour options - Mint Green and Carbon Black. Both the phones can be bought starting October 7th from Flipkart, Realme's official online store and other retail partners.

Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i specifications and features

Realme Narzo 50A (Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Narzo 50A seems to be a slightly updated version of the Narzo 30A and comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor which otherwise also powered the Realme Narzo 30A. The phone comes in a couple of storage and memory variants – 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB.

On the optics part, the phone has a triple rear camera at the back with the primary sensor being a 50-megapixel shooter coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera. The Narzo 30A came with a 16-megapixel primary shooter.

The Narzo 50A sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a hole-punch cutout compared to the dew-drop notch present on the Narzo 30A. Like the Narzo 30A, the Narzo 50 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery pack with support for 18W fast charging tech over the USB Type C port. The phone also supports reverse charging as well.

The Narzo 50A is a dual sim phone with a dedicated slot for an SD card for storage expansion and has a fingerprint sensor located at the back.

Realme Narzo 50i (Image credit: Realme)

Talking about the Narzo 50i, which is aimed at entry-level smartphone users and is the cheapest phone in the Narzo series. It comes with a 6.5-inch display and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. The details about the front camera weren't listed by the comp

The phone is powered by a Unisoc 9863 chipset and comes in a couple of memory and storage variants including – 2GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. The Narzo 50i comes with a 5000 mAh battery pack

