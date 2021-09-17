Realme Band 2, Narzo 50 series, and new Realme smart TV to launch on September 24

The Realme Band 2, Realme Narzo 50 series and Realme 32 Neo smart TV will be launched on September 24 in India. The Realme Band 2 was unveiled a couple of days back in Malaysia while the other two products will make their global debut in India.

The Realme Band 2 will be the successor to the Realme Band from March 2020. It comes with a bunch of improvements over its predecessor. The upcoming Realme TV will be a smart TV, but it won’t run on the Android TV platform. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming Realme products.

Realme Band 2 specs and features

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Band 2 sports a 1.4-inch colour screen, a big jump from a 0.96-inch screen on the Realme Band. The band comes with a heart rate sensor as well as a SpO2 monitor. You also get support for watch faces. The fitness tracker can track 90 sports modes and also control Realme AIoT products.

In terms of battery, the Realme Band 2 is said to last up to 12 days on a single charge. Other features include 5ATM water resistance, sleep tracking, 500nits brightness, stress monitor, breathing exercise, find my phone, music and camera control.

Realme 32 Neo smart TV

(Image credit: Realme)

Yet another budget smart TV from Realme, the upcoming 32 Neo will be a smart TV, but it looks like this TV will run on some custom TV interface rather than Android TV. Flipkart confirms the entry-level smart TV will come with YouTube, Hungama, Eros Now, YuppTV, and an app store. The smart TV also comes with TUV Rheinland certification, 20W dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

Realme Narzo 50 series

The Realme Narzo 50 series will be the successor to the Narzo 30 series. The Flipkart page reveals the Narzo 50 series will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a big 6,000mAh battery with super power-saving mode, 50MP main camera, 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Going by the specs, this looks like the lower-end variant of the Narzo 50 series.

The company will also launch its new 4K Google TV stick during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale .

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!