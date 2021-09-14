Realme’s 4K Google TV stick to debut during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is no more limited to making and selling smartphones. The young and fast-growing brand that launches phones at a speed that is faster than lightning has ventured into the smart home, IoT, home entertainment segments already and is now looking to further expand its portfolio.

A few days back we heard that Realme may even get into consumer durables by introducing a washing machine and before we could get more information around it, the company has teased yet another product. This time it’s an Android TV stick that is expected to be launched during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days Sale.

The teaser is shared under upcoming products on Flipkart’s mobile application and shows a black coloured streaming stick that can be connected to any TV via the HDMI port. The listing also reveals that the Realme TV stick will support 4K resolution.

Flipkart listing of Realme 4K Google TV stick (Image credit: Future)

It is worth noticing that some of Realme’s products have made their global debut in India and the TV stick will be added to the same list. Also, the Flipkart teaser users the work “4K Google TV stick” which is worth noticing as Google TV is the latest interface launched by Google for smart TVs and streaming devices. This is only available in a few regions including - the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and Spain. Since India is missing from the list, it could be a possibility that the new interface may also be released in India. However, we’ll have to wait.

Analysis: Integration into the ecosystem could be a game changer

Introducing too many products can confuse brands as well as consumers. However, Realme has not only launched a plethora of products since it was first introduced, but it is also the number of categories that the company has added to its repertoire is impressive.

It’s a product range that now includes products like – phones, smart LED TVs, soundbars, a laptop, a tablet, Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds, fancy smart fitness trackers, power banks, alkaline batteries, luggage clogging and a range of personal care. Heck, it even has a sub-brand called Dizo now.

With the company already selling a few variants of its smart LED tv’s it only made sense for Realme to introduce a streaming stick as well. This will help the company expand its user base to more people who’re already a part of its ecosystem with products like a smartphone have a TV of some other brand.

The success of the TV stick depends on how well it performs, its overall quality and how well Realme has been able to integrate it into the ecosystem.

