Realme introduces its first sub-brand Dizo under its TechLife ecosystem

Realme is just a three-year-old brand, however, it has grown leaps and bounds in this short span. The brand has enjoyed a brisk rate of growth thanks to the truckload of smartphones it has launched during this period. Apart from phones, the company has also launched budget smart LED TVs, accessories and other AIoT products building its ecosystem of devices.

Now this BBK-owned company and an off-shoot of Oppo, is leaping and has announced a new sub-brand called Dizo under its TechLife brand. Realme says it will launch AIoT products like Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care, and Accessories under the new Dizo branding.

Hello, we are DIZO! Being the first brand under @realmeTechLife and with support from @realmeIndia, we know we’re in for a long ride. Are you ready to come aboard? #DIZO #realmeTechLife #BeDifferent pic.twitter.com/ge8xlO4yv9May 25, 2021 See more

Realme on the other hand will offer help with its Industrial Design, Supply Chain, and AIoT Experience. Additionally, Realme will also support Dizo with after-sales which means that Dizo from day one will have an after-sales support network in 310 cities with 320+ centres across India.

While Dizo is yet to reveal its first product, it is expected to come with connected products like smartwatches, smart weighing scales, smart bulbs, smart cameras and motion sensors etc. These are the same set of products that even Realme makes hence we can expect either lite versions of existing Realme devices or rebranded Realme products under the Dizo lineup initially.

Why is Realme launching a sub-brand?

Realme says that Dizo is its first brand under the Realme TechLife branding, which means that there could be more brands that you can expect under this umbrella.

The concept of sub-brand is not new and for a brand that is extremely aggressive in marketing, it makes sense to launch products and introduce sub-brands. This allows Realme to create a persona of a “major” company that is fostering multiple brands under its wings and will help them diversify their market.

A sub-brand will also Allow Realme to test new products that it is unsure of launching under its own brand name. Most importantly it will help Realme shed the image of being Oppo’s sub-brand rather easily.

Further, as mentioned above, since most of the backend will be managed by Realme, it will be all about creating new packaging and giving consumers more choice when it comes to purchasing a similar product. In case the brand kicks off, Realme can easily make an independent brand, just like Xiaomi did with Poco.

Now the entire strategy looks eerily similar to Xiaomi that also has a lot of sub-brands under its umbrella. These companies get support like funding, technological support, guidance, supply chain, retail and support channels etc. which in turn helps them grow quickly. Smartphone brand Poco and Huami that makes smart wearables under the Amazfit brand is a perfect example for how Xiaomi’s ecosystem works.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!