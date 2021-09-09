Realme Pad launched: 10.4-inch display, MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and quad-speakers

Realme Pad , the company’s first tablet has been launched in India today. With this launch, the company has entered a new space in India after entering the laptop space with Realme Book Slim recently. Some key features of Realme Pad include a 10.4-inch display, MediaTek Helio G80 processor, up to 4GB RAM and LTE connectivity option.

The Realme Pad was unveiled at a virtual event today along with Realme 8i, Realme 8s, and two new Bluetooth speakers . The Realme Pad is priced under Rs 20,000 in India and will rival Samsung and Lenovo budget tablets.

Realme Pad price in India and availability

The Realme Pad comes in three variants - the base variant of the Realme Pad comes with Wi-Fi only option along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which costs Rs 13,999. The 3GB+32GB LTE variant costs Rs 15,999 and the 4GB+64GB LTE variant will cost you Rs 17,999.

The Realme Pad will go on sale starting September xx on Flipkart. It comes in Real Gold and Real Grey colour options. As for the launch offers, you can avail up to Rs 2,000 off with HDFC bank cards.

Realme Pad specs and features

(Image credit: Realme)

Starting off with the display, the Realme Pad comes with a large 10.4-inch LCD TFT screen with WUXGA+ resolution (2000 x 1200), 5:3 aspect ratio. 82.5% screen to body ratio, and a peak brightness of 360 nits. It comes with reading mode, dark mode, sunlight mode, and night mode (2nits).

In terms of build, the Realme Pad is made up of an aluminium body which gives a metallic feel. It is just 6.9mm thick and weighs 440 grams.

The big display is also complemented by a Dolby Atmos powered quad-speaker setup - two on top, two on the bottom. It also supports Hi-Res audio and adaptive surround sound. The tablet is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset which is based on a 12nm process and runs at 2GHz clock speed. There is a Mali G52 GPU for handling gaming and graphics on the tablet. The Realme Pad comes with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage along with Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE options.

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Pad runs off a 7,100mAh battery which comes with 18W fast charging via Type-C port and it supports reverses charging too. Realme rates the tab can last up to 12 hours with video playback on YouTube. In terms of cameras, you get an 8MP shooter on both sides. The selfie camera is present on top of the screen while you hold in landscape mode 一 which makes it convenient for online classes and meetings.

As for the software, the Realme Pad runs on a clean version of Realme UI which comes with fewer apps than the usual Realme UI on phones. Realme says this is close to stock Android. It also comes with Google's Kids space app. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual mic, AIoT unlock, Google fast pair, kids mode, and hybrid SIM slot, smart connect feature. Notably, the Realme Pad misses out on the fingerprint scanner.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker and Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker comes with a 5W dynamic bass boost driver along with a dedicated bass radiator. It has a built-in 1,500mAh battery which can last up to 9 hours. You get the Realme link app and offer three audio presets 一 Dynamic, Bass, and Bright.

Other features include Type-C charging port, stereo pairing, 88ms low-latency mode, Realme link app support, and IPX5 water resistance rating. It comes in Metal Black and Electric Blue colour options.

The Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 1,799 and will go on sale starting September 15 on Flipkart.

The more affordable Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker comes with a 3W dynamic bass boost driver. It offers up to 6 hours of battery life with its 600mAh battery. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5 rating, stereo pairing, Realme link app support, and Type-C charging port.

It is priced at Rs 1,099 and will go on sale starting September 15 on Flipkart. It comes in Desert White and Classic Black colour options.