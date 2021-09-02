Hands on: Realme Book Slim (i5+8GB) review

With Realme Book Slim, the company is setting its foot in the laptop market in India. In its first attempt, Realme has got off to a promising start with excellent design and screen on the Realme Book Slim. The lack of a 16GB RAM variant in India and limited ports are a couple of letdowns for now.

Realme started off as a smartphone brand in 2018 and three years later, the company now has a wide range of products including earphones, smart TVs, smart home devices, accessories, and much more. The recent addition to the list is its first laptop called the Realme Book Slim 一 priced under Rs 60,000.

With the launch of Realme Book Slim, the company is entering the sub Rs 50,000 segment and the sub Rs 60,000 segment where the brand will face the heat against its arch-rival Xiaomi. We are reviewing the top-end variant of the two laptops available.

Thanks to the lockdown and more people working from or attending to college from home, the demand for a laptop has increased in the past 15 to 18 months in India. To take advantage of the situation, brands like Xiaomi, Nokia, Honor etc entered the laptop segment in 2020. Now, it’s time for Realme within its Realme Book Slim.

The Realme Book Slim made its debut in India along with Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition on August 18 in India. The laptop was later launched in Europe and China as well. This is also the first-ever laptop from the house of BBK Group (Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, iQoo).

The key features of the laptop include a high-resolution display, sleek design, performance along with premium features like Thunderbolt 4 port and a fingerprint reader. Let’s take a look at our initial impressions of the Realme Book Slim and what it brings to the table.

Realme Book Slim price and availability

The Realme Book Slim comes in two variants in India. The i3 variant with 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 46,999 while the i5 variant of the Realme Book Slim with 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 59,999. As a part of the introductory offer, the Realme Book Slim will be available for Rs 44,999 and Rs 56,999 respectively.

It is available on Flipkart and Realme.com (next sale on September 9) in Real Blue and Real Gray colour options.

Specs Realme Book Slim i5 variant Realme Book Slim i3 variant Display 14-inch, 2K Full Vision 14-inch, 2K Full Vision Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i5 (1135G7) 11th Gen Intel Core i3 (1115G4) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel UHD RAM 8GB, 4266MHz 8GB, 3733MHz Storage 512GB PCIe SSD 256GB PCIe SSD Thunderbolt 4 Port Yes No Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.1 Charging 54Wh, 65W 54Wh, 65W Weight 1.38Kgs 1.38Kgs Price Rs 56,999 Rs 44,999

Design

Realme Book Slim comes in Real Blue and Real Grey colour options. (Image credit: Realme)

Realme Book Slim comes with a premium design and build quality. During the launch event, the company compared its laptop to Apple’s MacBook lineup. MacBook Air and Pro are some of the best-designed laptops in the premium segment and Realme is bringing the sleek yet simple designed notebooks to the sub Rs 60,000 segment with Realme Book Slim.

It weighs 1.38 Kgs which makes the Realme Book Slim easy to travel with. At its thinnest point, the Realme Book Slim measures 14.9mm and at its thickest point, it has a thickness of 15.5mm 一 undercutting both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The laptop is made up of aluminium alloy and comes in two colour options 一 Real Grey and Real Blue. We are using the Blue variant in our review.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The laptop has a premium look, especially in the Real Blue colour as it looks unique from the rest of the crowd. In terms of usability, the Realme Book Slim is very comfortable while using it on the lap or on the table. The rubber grips on the back help the laptop set its position when you keep it on a flat surface. It also fits into your backpack easily. The soft-touch finish further extended the style of the laptop.

In a nutshell, Realme has managed to offer a solid and premium looking machine in its maiden attempt. In terms of port options, you get a Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4) and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 on the left of the device while you get a USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the right of the machine. The 720p HD webcam sits on top of the display.

Display

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Realme brings a much needed refreshing change in the visual department. With Full HD display being common in the segment, Realme has included a 2K full vision display with 2160×1440 pixel resolution which offers 1.5 times more pixels than the usual 1080p panels.

Further, the screen also packs in 100% sRGB colour space and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It opts for a tall 3:2 screen ratio instead of the usual 16:10 or 16:9 screens. The main advantage of the tall aspect ratio is that you get more space on the screen while you are working on MS Office, Google docs, sheets, etc. The taller display also brings one more advantage 一 you scroll and swipe less which comes in handy while reading a website or a doc.

The 3:2 aspect ratio is good for web surfing and reading content.

The bezel on the Realme Book Slim is also pretty slim with 5.3mm on the side and 8,45mm on the top which results in a 90% screen to body ratio. It is an IPS LCD display with a glossy finish and the display gets bright enough to view outdoors as well. The viewing angles are also good on this one. The only downside of the 3:2 screen is that you get If black bars on the top and bottom when you are watching a video.

Keyboard and trackpad

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The taller 3:2 aspect ratio also means that you get ample space for the keyboard and trackpad. The keyboard comes with a three-level backlit option - you can enable this by clicking on the F7 key. The keys have 1.3mm travel and the sound of clicks are very satisfying. We are enjoying our typing experience on the Realme Book Slim. The trackpad is also a fairly large trackpad with support for Windows 10 gestures.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Just outside the keyboard layout on the top right, you get a power button which also doubles up as a fingerprint reader. It is fast and responsive and a pretty handy feature to have on a laptop.

Performance

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Realme Book Slim is powered by 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor (1135G7). It is built on a 10nm fabrication process with a clock speed of up to 3.8GHz. It also comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics which is said to bring 50% improvement over the last generation.

To keep the thermals under control, it comes with 8mm dual heat pipes, ultra-thin high speed and high airflow dual fans. The Core i5 variant comes with 8GB 4266MHz dual-channel LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB Samsung SSD. The Realme Book Slim is available in two configurations in India 一 Core i3+8GB+256GB and Core i5+8GB+512GB. There is also a Core i5 variant with a 16GB RAM option available in Europe and China, but it is not available in India.

The performance has been good for now on the Realme Book Slim, but we will hold our final verdict for our full review.

As for the audio, the Realme Book Slim comes with two Harman powered speakers which get loud enough in a medium-sized room. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

In terms of software, the Realme Book Slim runs on Windows 10 and will also get Windows 11 later in the year. Realme has added its own PC connect app which is a cross-connect application for file transfer, screen mirroring, and clipboard sharing. It can also show the phone’s notifications on the laptop. However, the feature is available for the Realme GT series for now.

Battery life and charging

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

In terms of battery, the Realme Book Slim comes with a 54Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging via a Type-C port. A quick 30-minute charge will offer a 50% charge and a 100% charge takes a little over 90 minutes. In terms of battery life, in a couple of charge cycles, we have managed to get about 6 to 7 hours of usage, which is above average. But, we will hold our final thighs on the battery life for the full review.

Early Verdict

The Realme Book Slim brings a solid set of features like a high-resolution display, impressive design, fast charging, and a large keyboard and tracks for under Rs 60,000. The lack of an HDMI and SD card slot will disappoint the majority of content creators and the lack of 16GB RAM option will disappoint power users. If you can leave with these two cons, the Realme Book Slim is worth considering.

The Mi NoteBook Pro and Mi NoteBook Ultra laptops are also available for under Rs 60,000 that are also worth considering if you are looking for more options.

