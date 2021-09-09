Realme Pad price in India, specs, and sale date

The Realme Pad has been finally unveiled in India after months of teasers. The much-anticipated tablet from the company was launched alongside the Realme 8s, Realme 8i, and a couple of Bluetooth speakers at the virtual launch event.

The Realme Pad, unlike what the initial rumours suggested, is a budget-friendly tablet and is priced under Rs 20,000 and also brings refreshing changes in terms of specifications and features.

With the launch of Realme Pad, Realme has now set its foot in a new segment in India. Recently, the brand entered the laptop space with Realme Book Slim. With Realme Tab, the company will now rival the budget tablets from Samsung and Lenovo.

Some key features of Realme Pad include a 10.4-inch display, MediaTek Helio G80 processor, up to 4GB RAM and LTE connectivity option. With this launch, Realme also completes its 1+5+T strategy to build an ecosystem of products.

Let’s take a look at the full details of the Realme Pad.

Cut to the chase:

What is it? Realme’s first tablet

Realme’s first tablet When is it out? September 9, 2021

September 9, 2021 How much will it cost? starts at Rs 13,999

The Realme Pad comes in three variants - the base variant of the Realme Pad comes with Wi-Fi only option along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which costs Rs 13,999. The 3GB+32GB LTE variant costs Rs 15,999 and the 4GB+64GB LTE variant will costs Rs 17,999.

The first sale is scheduled for September 16 and you can grab up to Rs 2,000 discount with HFDC bank cards while you get Rs 1,000 off with ICICI bank cards. The base variant will go on sale at a later date.

Realme Pad Price 3GB+32GB(Wi-Fi) Rs 13,999 3GB+32GB(Wi-Fi + LTE) Rs 15,999 4GB+64GB(Wi-Fi + LTE) Rs 17,999

Realme Pad design and display

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Pad comes in a sleek design measuring just 6.9mm and weighs 440 grams. It has an aluminium construction which offers a metallic feel. The tablet also beats Apple iPad (10.2-inch which measures 7.5mm) by a fair margin. You get a quad-speaker setup, a hybrid SIM slot(LTE variant), and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme Pad comes with a large 10.4-inch LCD TFT screen with WUXGA resolution (2000 x 1200), 5:3 aspect ratio. 82.5% screen to body ratio, and a peak brightness of 360 nits. The display is protected by Panda for protection.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Realme) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Realme)

Realme Pad specs and performance

(Image credit: Realme)

The tablet is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset which is based on a 12nm process and runs at 2GHz clock speed coupled with Mali G52 GPU for handling gaming and graphics. The Realme Pad comes with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage along with Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE options.

The Realme Pad runs off a 7,100mAh battery which comes with 18W fast charging via Type-C port. Realme rates the tab can last up to 12 hours with video playback. In terms of cameras, there is an 8MP rear camera without flash and there is also an 8MP selfie camera which is placed on top of the screen when you hold the tab in landscape mode 一 making it convenient for online classes and meetings.

In terms of software, the Realme Pad runs in a clean version of Realme UI which the company claims brings close to stock Android look and feel. It also eliminates many first party and third party pre-installed apps that we’ve seen on the Realme phones. The tab comes with as low as 32 pre-installed apps along with Google’s Kids space.

Other features include Dolby Atmos powered quad-speaker setup - two on top, two on the bottom, dual mic, AIoT unlock, Google fast pair, kids mode, and hybrid SIM slot, and smart connect feature.

