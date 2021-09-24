Realme Band 2 and Realme smart TV Neo 2 launched in India

Realme hosted a launch event today to announce a handful of products. The company has not only introduced a couple of smartphones – Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i but has also added a new budget fitness tracker Realme Band 2 and a new smart TV – Realme Neo 2 to its repertoire.

The Realme Band 2 band is a successor to the company’s cheapest fitness tracker that was introduced in India last year. For those unaware, the Realme Band 2 was recently launched in Malaysia and now makes its way to India.

The company will also launch its new 4K Google TV stick during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Realme Band 2 specs and features

The new fitness tracker from Realme comes with obvious improvements over its predecessor. For starters, the Realme Band 2 has a larger 1.4-inch touchscreen display which is housed in a rectangular frame compared to the 0.96-inch display on the original Realme Band. Display on the Realme Band 2 offers 500 nits brightness and sports 167* 320-pixel resolution.

Further, it comes with tracking support for 90 working modes – including walking, running, swimming, cycling etc and can track almost all the popular sports including outdoor Run or Walk, cycling, Indoor Run, football, horse riding, hockey, table tennis, badminton, Indoor cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Cricket, tai chi, badminton, boxing, Basketball and many more.

In terms of sensors, it comes with a continuous heart rate monitor and Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) which has become the basic requirements of a fitness tracker. The Realme Band 2 supports personalized dial faces, is water-resistant up to 50 meters, can track sleeping patterns and offers a 12-day long battery life.

Realme Band 2 Price and availability in India

The all-new Realme Band 2 is still one of the cheapest fitness wearables from the company and is priced at Rs. 2,999 in India. The band will start retailing from September 27 on Flipkart and Realme’s official store.

Realme smart TV Neo 2 specs and features

The new Realme smart TV Neo 2 is the latest addition to the company’s lineup in India. This entry-level smart TV comes with a 32-inch variant and sports a near bezel-less design. It comes with a TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification for eye protection and reduces eye fatigue.

Unlike most popular smart TVs in the market, the Neo 2 doesn’t run on the Android TV platform and supports most of the popular OTT platforms including YouTube 2021, Hungama, Eros Now, Yupp TV and more. The TV comes with 10W (2 x 10W) dual speakers with Dolby Audio for an immersive audio experience.

Realme smart TV Neo 2 price and availability

The all-new Realme smart TV Neo 2 is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India. It will start retailing from 3rd October and will be available to purchase from Flipkart and Realme.com

