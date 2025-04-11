Samsung's new Bespoke Jet AI Lite might be the perfect upgrade to my classic Bespoke Jet vacuum, if the price is right

Samsung has announced yet another Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner

The Bespoke Jet AI Lite aims to trickle down features into a more affordable package

It'll begin to launch in April, but we're waiting on confirmed regions and the price

Yes, Samsung only launched its flagship Bespoke Jet AI Ultra vacuum with excellent suction just a few weeks back in late March 2025. And now, hot off the heels of that model, Samsung’s just unveiled the Bespoke Jet AI Lite, scheduled to launch this month. As the name suggests, it should be more affordable and an entry-level option compared to the AI Ultra.

Samsung’s also built it to be considerably lighter. In handheld mode, it weighs 1.45kg, which is 23% lighter than the previous-gen Bespoke Jet AI, and considerably lighter than the new AI Ultra model as well. In the shared release, Samsung pitches it as a convertible model that's great for use as a standard stick vacuum but also perfect for reaching tougher spots, both high and low, in handheld mode.

(Image credit: Samsung)

It is still set to be pretty feature-filled, though, with the ‘all-in-one clean station', which will act as a home for the Bespoke Jet, included in the box. The vacuum cleaner will set on top and recharge, so it’s always ready for a run, and it will self-empty into a bag hidden in the base. This way, you won’t need to manually empty the onboard dust bin.

With AI in the name, Samsung is also including some – but not all – of its AI tech into what we assume will be a cheaper stick vacuum cleaner with a docking station.

The Bespoke Jet AI Lite leads with AI Cleaning Mode 2.0, which lets the floorhead sense the surface it’s on to adjust the suction power and roller speed. For instance, for an easy-to-clean hard floor, the vacuum will lower the suction to stretch the battery life.

We’ll be interested in testing the AI features here on the Lite model, but in our review of the Bespoke Jet AI Ultra, we found them a little unreliable even if the vacuum overall delivered excellent cleaning performance.

An older generation of the Samsung Bespoke Jet line (Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar)

That vacuum offers 400W of suction power, while the Bespoke Jet AI Lite tops out at 280W from a proprietary HexaJet motor. Yes, there is a significant cutback in overall power, but it's still extremely sucky – matching the suction offered by the Gen5detect currently sitting at the top of Dyson's range. The lower spec should also equate to a more affordable price than the eye-watering $1,099.99 / £1,199.99 / AU$1,699 tag on the AI Ultra.

On paper, the Bespoke Jet AI Lite seems to be trickling down some of the main-stay features, and as someone with a classic Bespoke Jet, this one is piquing my interest if the price turns out to be right … and if it launches in the United States.

I already like the design, easy control, and the original's auto-emptying, recharging docking station, so this upgrade to a better motor and some fancier features could be worth it.

Samsung only says that the Bespoke Jet AI Lite will launch in April 2025 but stops short of confirming pricing and the countries where it will be available. We’ve reached out to Samsung for more information on pricing and availability by region. For now, we know that it's not planned to launch in the UK until around June. If you can't wait or aren't not quite sold on this model, check out our top-rated alternatives in our roundup of the best cordless vacuums of 2025.