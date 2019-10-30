Best Air Purifiers in India for October 2019

With the pollution level rising at an alarming rate, air purifiers have emerged as one of the saviours to fight rising complications due to air pollution. Seeing the rise in demand, most home appliance brands have started manufacturing air purifiers which can cost you a premium. According to WHO, 4.3 million people die from being exposed to household air pollution. India usually sees a significant rise in air pollution levels in Q4. owing to festivals such as Diwali.

Every year, the risk of a rise in health-related issues increases especially during the festival of Diwali, acting as the major contributor to the growing PM levels. PM (Particulate matter) 2.5 is the term used to define the mixture of fine particles including dust, dirt, smoke and liquid having a diameter less than 2.5 microns so naturally, it cannot be seen through naked eyes.

While outdoor air pollution leads to serious health problems, indoor pollution is no less harmful than that. But, before you make that purchase, it’s necessary to look at some decisive factors like the room size, filter replacement charges, standard certification, noise levels, electricity consumption, etc. In this piece, we have listed some of the best air purifiers which you can use to stay void of such vulnerabilities.

1. Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Air Purifier and Fan

The Dyson Pure Cool Me is the company's latest air purifier that doubles as a personal fan that makes no sound. It directs wind to a point to avoid wastage and ensure that the highest airflow can be enjoyed.

Its HEPA filters are made from glass, and absorb air from all directions, which is then passed through activated charcoal for deodorizing. With a filter size of PM0.1, it can trap 99.5% of the bacteria and allergens.

It comes with a minimalist remote which can be used to control the fan speed, oscillation and schedule turn off, and the angle of flow can be changed by flicking the dome upwards or downwards. It can purify the air from medium-sized rooms (250 sqft), and the filter is expected to last over a year and can be easily replaced.

Dyson Pure Cool Me is priced at Rs 25,900 in India.

2. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2

Using ultra-dense Toray EPA filter, the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier offers resistance from PM 2.5, pollen grains, dust and dirt particles and other allergic components. Equipped with a powerful aerodynamic system, the purifier provides a 310m3/h Clean Air Delivery Rate(CADR) and circulates pure air in 21m2 area in 10 minutes. The term CADR refers to the international standard for measuring the effectiveness of the air purifier.

The cylindrical shape of the purifier allows the filter to trap the air from 360 degrees. Its activated carbon filter promises to filter harmful gases and bad odor from the air. It also comes with a smart control system which allows users to control the purifier with their smartphone using the Mi Home App. The system also keeps a check on the filter and alerts the user when it needs to be replaced. Priced at Rs. 8,999, the purifier works silently with 58 percent less energy consumption. So, Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 is an affordable smart device.

3. Honeywell Air Touch HAC35M1101G

Honeywell Air Touch has a 3D airflow function which takes in air from the sides and bottom and releases pure air from the top. With 300 m3/h CADR, the purifier covers up to 450 square feet area which makes it suitable for living rooms and bedrooms. Equipped with a multi-layer air purification system, the purifier comes with three filters including Pre-filter, HEPA and the company’s own patented- HiSiv filter.

While the Pre-filter removes the PM 10, pet dander and hair particles, the HEPA filter purifies the passing air by removing bacteria, viruses and PM 2.5 particles. The HiSiv filter further improves the air quality by removing odors, formaldehyde and VOC which is indicated on the LCD from time to time. The highlight of the purifier is that it is 100 percent ozone free, which means it does not emit harmful gases as the by-product of the filtration process. In addition to this, the pre-filter is washable and does not require an engineer to change it.

The purifier is available in Champagne Gold and Classic White color variants at a price tag of Rs 25,990.

4. Kent Aura

The well-known water purifier company, Kent stepped into the air purifier market with its Kent Aura air purifier. Priced at Rs 15,990, the purifier comes with HEPA filter which removes bacteria and PM 2.5 and SPM particles from the air. Similar to the Honeywell purifier mentioned above, this one also has an activated carbon filter which removes bad odor from the air. Also, to further improve the air quality, Kent has equipped the purifier with an inbuilt ionizer which traps the pollutants either on an electrically charged collection plate or forces them to stick to the surface of the walls of the room.

Having a 180 m3/h CADR rate, the purifier is suitable for small spaces of up to 270 square feet. The Kent Aura air purifier has a LED display which indicates the air quality level in three colors, blue for excellent, pink for good and red for poor. Apart from this, there are three different speed levels and has an 8-hour timer function. So, if you are looking for an air purifier for a small area at a reasonable price, then this will meet up to your requirement.

5. Philips 3000 series (AC3256/20)

The purifier comes with Vitashield IPS technology which can remove particles of up to 0.02-micron size which is more than 100 times smaller than the normal PM 2.5. With its numerical indicator and 4 color AQI lights, the purifier provides the real-time PM levels in the air. Its special Allergen Mode claims that it can remove 99.97 percent common airborne allergens including the H1N1 virus. The purifier automatically boosts its cleaning performance when it detects any change in the quality of the air.

The purifier has an extra NanoProtect HEPA and AC filter having a CADR rate of 367m3/h which makes it suitable for an area of 95m2. Apart from this, the AeraSense technology of the purifier calculates the life of the filter and also alerts the user about the replacement of the same. Not only this, it automatically stops working if the filter is not replaced on time. It also features a sleep mode which turns down the speed of the fan of the product resulting in noise level of 33db. Users can also adjust the light indicators accordingly in the sleep mode. Philips has priced the product at Rs 32,995 which is a little pricier than the ones listed above but it looks better and offers some extra features if you want to look beyond the basics.

So, with the capacity of tracing the minute particles including virus-like H1N1, the Philips 3000 series (AC3256/20) is a product that you would love to own.

6. Philips 2000 series (AC2887/20)

It won't be wrong if we say that this purifier is the cheaper variant of the above mentioned 3000 series. It serves to clean the air of comparatively smaller area varying from 24 to 41m2. Using the similar Vitasheild IPS technology and NanoProtect filter, the purifier promises to deliver the CADR rate of up to 344m3/h, remove ultra-fine particles, harmful gases, bacteria, virus and odor.

Users can also check the life of the filter as it comes with the company's AeraSense technology, which indicates filter replacement alert. The key feature is that it reduces the noise level to 20.5db in the silent mode, allowing users to have a noise-free and comfortable sleep at night.

The purifier comes with a price tag of Rs 22,995 which is 10k cheaper than the 3000 series.

7. Sharp FP-FM40E 33-watt air purifier

Equipped with Sharp’s Plasmacluster technology, the air purifier is the world’s first air purifier with mosquito catcher. The company’s patented technology emits ions which destroy the chemical pollutants and neutralizes the harmful VOC and toxic gases, thus purifying the indoor air. The mosquito catcher uses the non-toxic mechanisms along with a glue sheet which captures the mosquitoes to reduce the possibility of getting bitten.

The purifier also comes with an H14 HEPA filter which captures 99.97 percent of dust particles of 0.3 microns and can last for up to 2 years. With the highest CADR rate in its category, the purifier is certified by 28 global labs for safety and effectiveness.

In other words, apart from giving pure air, this device protects you against deadly mosquitoes. You can buy this air purifier from Amazon India at Rs 25,999.

8. Blueair Classic 480i

The Blueair Classis 480i air purifier improves the air quality by removing harmful pollutants, allergy and asthma causing virus. The highlight of the device is its Wi-Fi connectivity with integrated quality sensors which allow users to connect the purifier with any smart device and monitor the air quality level using the Blueair Friend app. This not only allows the user to control the purifier from a distance but also provides the tips to improve the air quality inside. In addition to this, the app allows the user to control functions like child mode, night mode, operating speed, etc.

Using the Blueair HEPASilent Technology, the purifier removes all the airborne pollutants ensuring superior quality of air to the users. It comes with a digital control panel which not only indicates the Wi-Fi and filter status but also informs about the VOC and PM 2.5 levels. The purifier is designed to work in an area of 434 square feet with the CADR level of up to 510m3/h.

You can buy the device from Amazon India at Rs 45,695.

9. Honeywell Lite Indoor HAC20M1000W-48watt

Making way to the list is another air purifier from the well-known brand, Honeywell. Known as the Honeywell Lite Indoor air purifier, the device comes with a three-stage advanced filtration process including Pre-filter, HEPA and Activated Carbon which removes more than 99 percent pollutants, PM 2.5 particles, pollen, bacteria, virus, formaldehyde, odor and toxic gases.

With a CADR rate of 210m3/h, the purifier can clean the air of up to 315 square feet of area in just 20 minutes. It comes with filter replacement and LED air quality indicator and offers functions like sleep mode, child lock, auto timer and 3 mode fan speed control.

Priced at Rs 19,990, the purifier offers approximately 2200 hours of filter life, a noise level of up to 49.5db and is available in Snow White colour variant.

10. Panasonic F-PXF35MKU (D)

Last but not the least, is the Panasonic F-PXF35MKU (D) air purifier which comes with 3D circulation airflow with nano purification system. Also, the 3D circulation airflow is divided into two modes namely, Side Airflow and Front Airflow to remove pollutants.

The highlight of the device is that its filter consists of Super Alleru-buster, Green Tea Catechin and Anti-bacterial Enzyme which can remove 17 kinds of virus, bacteria and up to 99 percent of allergens.

Apart from this, it has a sleep mode, auto mode and can work in an area of up to 283 square feet. The purifier is priced at Rs 14,897 on Amazon India.

11. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C

Xiaomi is back on this list with one of the most affordable air purifiers around. Designed specifically for India, the Mi Air Purifier 2C comes with a true HEPA filter with a 99.97% efficiency.

It too has a 360-degree air intake for filtration and has an effective coverage area of 450sqft. The filters can be replaced by users on their own without needing a technician's help. There's also an LED monitor to show the current quality of ambient air.

Buy the Mi Air Purifier 2X from Amazon India.