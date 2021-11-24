Oppo Find X4 Pro key specifications leaked online - here’s what we know

A few days ago, we heard rumors that the Oppo Find X4 would be the fastest charging device in the world. The Chinese phone maker, which had dropped the Find X3 flagship earlier in March, is now readying for a global launch early in 2022. Latest rumors suggest that Oppo Find X4 Pro could come equipped with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution.

It might also include a 120Hz refresh rate for an enhanced viewing experience. The device may also support 2K resolution. Oppo Find X4 Pro could sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP secondary sensor and a 13MP tertiary sensor with 2X zoom.

Possibilities are that the smartphone could also get a 12MP camera instead of a 13MP sensor. It may feature a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Talking about the charging capacity, the device is going to support 80W fast charging as per the leaks.

Previous leaks regarding Oppo Find X4 Pro

The tipster shared a leak two weeks ago, it was said that the high end variant of Oppo Find X4 series could come with the 125W super fast charging that would outclass the smartphones like Xiaomi 11T Pro, iQOO 8 Pro offering 120W fast charging. In addition, Oppo Find X4 Pro would have been the first smartphone with 125W charging. However, the latest leaks by Digital Chat Station have a different story to tell.

There has been no leak until now regarding the battery capacity. It can be seen that most of the specifications mentioned in the leak are similar to that of Oppo Find X3 Pro, which indicates that the leaks are based on the Oppo Find X4 Pro.

The details regarding the pricing, availability and battery capacity of Oppo Find X4 Pro have not been leaked online. It seems like readers have to wait for some time to know other details regarding the Oppo Find X4 series.

To recall, Oppo offered Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset in the Oppo Find X3, and Snapdragon 888 chipset in the Oppo Find X3 Pro . The pro variant of the series had an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, quad rear camera set up, 32MP front camera, 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.