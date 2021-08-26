Oppo could debut a premium tablet in the market soon

Just a few days back Xiaomi revived the Mi Pad lineup by introducing the Mi Pad 5 series in China. Its close rival Realme has also been pretty vocal about the upcoming Realme Pad. Similarly, we’ve had rumours that even Vivo and OnePlus are gearing up to launch their large-screened tablet in the near future.

Now, not to be left behind, even Oppo is said to be working on a new tablet and will compete with the likes of Samsung and Apple that dominate this segment.

According to a trusted Chinese leakster, Digital Chat Station, Oppo is looking to come up with a tablet that could be priced in the medium or high range.

The upcoming tablet, according to him, is expected to look similar to Huawei’s MatePad Pro 12.6 and is said to have thin bezels all around resulting in a high screen to body ratio. And while the specifications and details are awaited, the tablet could house the front-facing camera under the hole-punch cutout.

Though he has mentioned that the tablet is expected to run on Oppos Android fork Color OS but it will be customized for a tablet. The leakster has mentioned that the tablet could have a dock bar and desktop widgets to help users who prefer to work on the go.

Most importantly, since the tablet is expected to be one of the cogs in Oppo’s ecosystem, it will offer seamless connectivity with Oppo’s other products like smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, etc.

As of now, there is no clarity as to when the tablet will be launched nor do we have any clarity around the key specifications of the upcoming device.

However, coming from a tipster who’s been fairly accurate, we might end up hearing an official announcement from Oppo soon. That said, since Realme, Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus are connected closely, it makes sense for these brands to utilize the research to the maximum benefit.

Further, the demand of large-screened mobile devices has increased multi-fold during the pandemic led lockdowns. Though by the time these tablets come out in the market, the restrictions regarding travel will ease out but these companies will still get a chance to take a shot at Apple and Samsung’s dominance in the tablet market.

