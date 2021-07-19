Leaked Realme Pad design renders reveal a built-in stylus

Realme’s first tablet is expected to be unveiled in the coming months as the brand enters another product category. While not much is known officially, a new leak gives us an idea of what it could look like.

Last month, Realme announced that it will be launching its first tablet and laptop in the near future, expanding its portfolio to new segments which are in demand post the pandemic. Called the Realme Pad, not only will it support stylus input but also include a silo to store it.

Notable leakster OnLeaks has shared CAD renders of the upcoming Realme Pad tablet with 91mobiles, revealing some interesting design aspects. The tab will come with a dual-tone finish with red accents, but there could be other colour options too. There’s a single world-facing camera on the back, which could be an indication that it will be a mid-range device.

And here comes your very first look at #Realme's first tablet, the #RealmePad!

He states that the display will span about 10.4-inches across in what looks like a standard aspect ratio. The Realme Pad will have flat edges along with what seems like a quad stereo speaker setup. In landscape orientation, the charging port will be on the right side and the selfie camera will be in the centre of the top edge. We can also see a slot for cards, which means that at least the memory should be expandable, even if cellular connectivity is not available.

The most interesting feature will be the ability to store a stylus within the body of the Realme Pad. A silo can be clearly seen on the same side as the Type-C connector. While this makes it easier to carry a stylus, it could mean lesser space for internal components or a smaller battery. Moreover, with the tablet expected to be just 6.8 mm thick, the included stylus could be quite thin, making it difficult to use as a pen on a big screen.

There’s still a lot that is unknown about the Realme Pad, such as its specifications, positioning, pricing and features. We expect to learn more about it in the coming weeks.