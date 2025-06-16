Your least-favorite browser finally added a proper password manager, and it could be a massive game-changer for secure business credential sharing

Microsoft Edge has introduced a new password management feature

The tool is available as part of a Microsoft 365 subscription

Administrators now have more control over users credential sharing

Microsoft Edge’s new built-in business-oriented secure password deployment feature has reached general availability.

This added browser feature helps keep credentials safe by preventing passwords from being shared with the wrong people - accidentally or otherwise.

Secure password deployment is now available to Microsoft Edge for Business users across the M365 Business Premium, E3, and E5 subscription options.

Prevent credential leakage

The secure password deployment tool allows users to autofill passwords on authorized websites to create a smooth login experience, but prevents users from viewing, editing, deleting- and most importantly, prevents the user from exporting their passwords.

"In many organizations today, employees often resort to sharing passwords via sticky notes or emails. This not only exposes sensitive credentials to unintended recipients, but also increases the risk of those passwords being forwarded or misused," Microsoft said in the announcement.

"Secure password deployment allows administrators to deploy encrypted shared passwords to a set of users within their organization. With this feature, users will receive the deployed passwords on their device and can seamlessly log into websites."

Passwords stored in the secure password deployment tool are encrypted using Microsoft Information Protection SDK, and tied to a user's Entra identity, allowing businesses to enforce access control policies.

Administrators can use the tool to apply highly granular configuration on browser settings for individual users or user groups. Administrators can begin using the tools by using the Microsoft 365 admin center to access the Edge management service, and then configuring an existing policy or creating a new policy, then heading to the Secure Password Deployment page via the Customization Settings tab.

"This integration brings the power of Microsoft's data protection platform directly into the Edge Management experience, giving administrators a seamless way to deploy credentials securely while aligning with Zero Trust principles and compliance requirements," Microsoft continued.

"By embedding the Protection SDK directly into Edge for Business, we extend Microsoft's data protection capabilities all the way to the endpoint—ensuring that sensitive information is safeguarded from configuration to consumption."

Via BleepingComputer