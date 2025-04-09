I can't wait to try this 7-inch color E-Ink display that can make calls, but also has a wireless charging stylus and a unique 2-button navigation

Bigme B7 costs $229 and has full Android access and a nifty call recording-to-text feature

Despite its low cost, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage but there's no dock for the stylus

With its 3000mAh battery, it should last far longer than rivals but the jury is out there as there's no reviews

I really like the look of the Bigme B7, a 7-inch color ePaper device which runs Android and combines features commonly found in both tablets and smartphones.

Its E-Ink display offers a resolution of 1264x1680, 300PPI, for black and white content and 632x840, 150PPI, for color.

The screen uses Kaleido 3, the same technology Amazon’s Kindle Colorsoft is based on.

Pen with wireless charging

The B7 is powered by an octa-core 2.3GHz processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via TF card up to 1TB.

It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G connectivity via a Nano SIM slot, offering options for both data usage and voice calls when away from a wireless network. There's also a nifty call recording to text feature that supports 37 languages.

The B7 includes a 5-megapixel rear camera and a built-in microphone, supporting video calls and basic photo needs, including the scanning of documents.

The B7 has a built-in gravity sensor for automatic screen rotation, and navigation is aided by two customizable physical buttons.

The device comes with a capacitive stylus with 4096 pressure levels so you can make notes and drawings, as well as annotate or sign documents. The pen supports wireless charging, but there's no dock for it, which is a shame.

Weighing around 215g and measuring 156.6x138.6x5.8mm, the Bigme B7 is compact and portable. Its 3000mAh battery should allow the device to go a decent length of time between charges, and the product comes with a magnetic cover that can transform into a multi-angle stand, for hands-free reading.

The B7 is currently being offered at an early bird price of $229, a 23% saving off its standard $299 MSRP, and there are other discounts to be found on the site. There are no reviews available for the tablet yet, so while the Bigme B7 looks to offer a solid feature set for an affordable price, how well it performs in the real world remains to be seen.