While there were many E-Ink color displays on show in the digital signage section of ISE 2025, the Wi-Poster caught TechRadar Pro’s attention as the only one that uses wireless power.

Available in a range of sizes from 13in up to 40 inches, it’s the first working product we’ve seen that uses wireless power at a distance.

One man who saw it working at the same time as us described it as ‘magic’, and we’d have to agree.

Ori Mor, CEO and founder of Wi-Charge, told TechRadar Pro wireless power means that not only can businesses put the Wi-Poster wherever they want, but wireless power means it is effectively permanently powered.

This means images can be updated over Wi-Fi as many times as needed, without having to worry about ever having to connect it to a portable power station or a power cord to recharge batteries.

“Over time the cost of replacing batteries can really mount up so over time our wireless power solution can save businesses a lot of money, as well as greatly reducing waste. And even with a rechargeable battery you still have to spend time and cost getting power to them when they run down”.

Mor said Wi-Charge’s wireless power solution, dubbed “AirCord” uses infra-red to send up to 350 milliwatts of power from a transmitter plugged into the mains to devices with a built-in receiver up to 10 meters away. One transmitter can send power to multiple devices at once, but every device requires a line of sight to a transmitter. The power flow ceases as soon as anything gets in the way but resumes immediately afterward.

Naturally, we wondered about the safety of sending power over the air like this, but Mor assured us that it was completely safe and has been ratified by all global standards agencies, such as the IEC and CE in Europe and FC and FCC in the USA.

As a Spectra 6 display, the Wi-Poster images looked impressively color-rich and vibrant. Virtually indistinguishable from paper, they will remain visible even under sunlight. Mor demonstrated the Wi-Poster updating, taking around 30 seconds for the image to change.

E Ink isn't suitable for video, however, and for that, Mor said that Wi-Charge already has an ‘Aircord’ powered LCD display in the market called Wi-Spot. Available in either 7- and 9in sizes, Mor said this was aimed primarily at product adjacent advertising for the retail market.

He said the Wi-Spot also contains motion sensors, enabling businesses to gather footfall stats to provide data to optimize store layouts.

Wi-Charge also had a wirelessly powered toothbrush holder and an X-Box controller on show, though these turned out to be prototypes rather than actual products for sale.

Mor said that Wi-Charge was not currently revealing costs for the Wi-Poster, but that businesses should get in touch with the company directly to discuss.