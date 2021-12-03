Realme 9i renders surfaces online - looks a lot like the Realme GT Neo 2

Previous reports have revealed that Realme 9i is going to roll out in India by January 2022. Now, the smartphone renders have surfaced online suggesting that Realme 9i will be similar to Realme GT Neo 2 in terms of looks.

A report by The Pixel says that the rendered images are not officially confirmed ones, but they do show how the actual device will look like.

As seen in the renders, the design of Realme 9i includes a display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera at the top left corner of the device. It could have curved edges, and the screen's bottom bezel thicker compared to the other three sides.

(Image credit: ThePixel)

Similar to Realme GT Neo 2, Realme 9i might get a triple rear camera set up and a LED flash. The device's back panel indicates plastic and the renders show it in a grey color with Realme branding at the bottom left.

The power key finds itself on the right side of the device with the volume keys placed on the left. No physical fingerprint sensor can be spotted in the renders, which means that the device could most probably feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme 9i Expected Specifications

Realme 9i is expected to have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution. The smartphone could be powered by the Helio G90T processor that is an upgrade from its predecessor, Realme 8i that is powered by the Helio G96 processor. The device may pack 8GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, Realme 9i could sport a triple rear camera set up, including a 64MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth or macro sensor. For the sake of video calls and selfies, the smartphone may include a 32-MP front camera. The smartphone might get a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. A lot of things regarding the smartphone are yet to be revealed. So, the readers are suggested to wait for more leaks and rumors regarding the device.