Motorola's next flagship could be coming with a 200MP primary camera

Motorola managed to launch the first handset powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 last year in the form of the Moto Edge X30. Now, the Lenovo-owned company seems to have another flagship in the works that packs in even more powerful specs.

Reports on the German website TechnikNews suggests that Motorola definitely has a next generation flagship in the works. Codenamed the Frontier, the device could get a brand new Snapdragon flagship processor, a curved display and Samsung's top-of-the-line 200MP camera sensor.

The handset could be powered by Qualcomm's next chipset carrying the codename SM8475 and get paired with an 8GB or 12GB RAM and a 128GB or 256GB flash storage. The said chipset codename hasn't yet appeared on any website yet, the name itself is suggestive of it being a Plus variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The folks at Android Authority believe this could be so. The naming convention that all of Qualcomm's flagship chipsets have followed is quite similar. They follow the rule of SM8X50 convention and the current flagship SoC carries the SM8450 number. The upward bump in the last two digits thus could indicate an upgraded chipset or a Plus variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

For now though, most of what we have is based on a single report and a series of assumptions on how Qualcomm names chipsets before they go official. Keeping the chipset aside, the leak also claims that the Motorola Frontier could also pack in a 6.67-inch curved FHD+ OLED panel with a whopping 144Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Motorola)

However, what caught our attention is the 200MP Samsung HP1 camera sensor that we hoped to see one day on their own flagships, maybe the Galaxy S23. In addition to this mega shooter, the handset is also said to pack in a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP IMX664 telephoto camera. The selfie duties would be accomplished by a 60MP OmniVision OV60A shooter that could also implement Qualcomm’s Always on Feature.

Though there is no information around the batteries, the report indicates that the Motorola Frontier could offer 125W wired and 50W of wireless fast charging. From every angle, this appears to be a handset planned to dwarf every other device out there in the Android ecosystem.

Which is what makes us skeptical about the information, though we would be the first to accept that post Lenovo's acquisition, Motorola appears to be on steroids.

