Xiaomi 11T Pro release date, price, specs, news and more

After the launch of a couple of smartphones with ultra-fast charging as a key feature, Xiaomi is set to announce a new affordable-flagship smartphone – Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Dubbed the HyperPhone, the Xiaomi 11T Pro was launched in the global markets sometime back and is now making its way to India. The phone comes with flagship specifications, however, at an affordable price point.

A quick look at the key specifications of the variant that has been launched in the international markets suggests that the phone would take on the likes of the newly launched OnePlus 9RT, iQoo 7 Legend and other devices powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Successor to the Mi 10T Pro

Successor to the Mi 10T Pro When is it out? January 19

January 19 How much does it cost? Could cost around Rs. 40,000

After making an international debut late last year, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is slated to launch in India on January 19 and will retail during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The phone was first teased during the launch of the Xiaomi 11i launch event and subsequently, the company revealed its launch date via an asocial media post.

The phone was launched at a price of £599 in the UK for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and that goes up to £699 for the 256GB variant. This translates to a starting price of Rs. 60,000 which puts the phone in the category of flagship devices like the OnePlus 9 Pro and close to Xiaomi’s now discontinued Mi 11 Ultra.

However, looking at the pricing of the Mi 10T Pro, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is expected to be priced below Rs. 40,000 in India. To recall, Xiaomi already has a phone with Snapdragon 888 SoC - the Mi 11X Pro which retails around Rs. 36,000.

Design and display

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is expected to carry premium design and build – hence we can expect an all-glass back and front. Since the Xiaomi 11i range comes with a flat display, you can expect the company to follow the same. In fact, the company may continue to use the iPhone-inspired flat sides that give the phone a boxy look.

The Amazon landing page of the phone reveals that the phone will have at least a couple of colour options – Meteorite Black and Celestial Magic. We will have to wait for the launch announcement to see if the company has more colourways to introduce.

The landing page also reveals that the phone has a triple camera setup at the back housed in a two-step camera island and minimal branding at the rear panel. On the front, we can see minimal bezels on the three sides and a selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The display on the phone is going to be a 10-bit AMOLED panel that has won 14 Displaymate A+ awards. It will probably come with a high refresh rate and since the other devices in the same lineup come with a 120Hz refresh rate – it won’t be a surprise if the Xiaomi 11T Pro supports the same.

Specs and features

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC. This though might not be the only highlight of this phone. The Amazon landing page shows that it might come with 120W fast charge technology – similar to the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. Though it needs to be seen if Xiaomi continues to offer a charging brick inside the retail package or skips it like Samsung and Apple.

The phone may come in multiple storages and memory variants including – 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. Xiaomi may not launch all of them in one go – which is what we will get to know at the launch event. Besides this, it will have dual symmetrical stereo speakers and will offer 5G connectivity out of the box.

