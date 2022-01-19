Xiaomi 11T Pro with Snapdragon 888 launched in India: Price, specs, availability and more

Audio player loading…

We’re just halfway through the first month of 2022 and Xiaomi has announced the third smartphone in the country. The Xiaomi 11T Pro has been dubbed as HyperPhone by the company and is a successor to the Mi 10T Pro that was launched as the cheapest smartphone with a 108MP camera sensor in the country.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was launched in the international markets before it made its way to the country. The company calls this phone the “Flagship Powerhouse” since it comes equipped with a flagship Soc, massive 5000 mAh battery pack coupled with Xiaomi’s 120W HyperCharge ultra-fast charging technology.

This time as well, Xiaomi will include the 120W charging brick in the box. Interestingly, this charging brick can be used as a universal charger for various devices like your phone, laptop, tablets and other gadgets.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price and availability in India

The retail price of the Xiaomi 11T Pro starts at Rs. 39,999 in India for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 41,999 and the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 43,999.

The smartphone comes in three colourways – Meteorite Black, Celestial Magic and Moonlight White. All three variants come with an anti-glare finish which makes the phone less prone to fingerprints and smudges.

The phone will be available to purchase online via Mi.com and Amazon India. The phone can be bought starting today during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

As a launch offer, Xiaomi is offering the phone at Rs. 5000 discount as bank offer for a limited time period and is also offering an additional Rs. 4000 off as an exchange bonus.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications and features

The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a 6.7-inches 10 Bit flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch response– which the company calls as HyperDisplay. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and the phone is IP53 certified for water and dust resistance.

The phone comes equipped with a 5G capable Snapdragon 888 SoC which though was introduced in early 2021 – however is still among the most powerful mobile SoCs in the market. Xiaomi offers the phone in multiple memory and storage combinations with 8GB and 12GB memory coupled with 128GB and 256GB of storage. For those interested, memory used in this phone is an LPDDR5 while the storage is UFS 3.1. The phone also supports 3GB virtual RAM as well.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

In terms of optics, the phone has a triple camera setup housed in a two-step rectangular camera island. The camera setup here includes a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary wide-angle sensor with f/1.75, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 and a 120-degree field of view. The third sensor in this module is a 5MP telemacro sensor for macro shots. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.45.

The camera setup on this phone can record HDR10+ content and since the AMOLED panel supports HDR10+ content, it can display high-resolution content as well. The camera setup lacks OIS that helps in taking steady shots, however, the company says that it has Dual Native ISO and EIS which will help in taking detailed low light images and shooting stable videos as well.

The phone ship with Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 and the company says that it will receive 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates. The phone draws power from a 5000 mAh battery pack and supports 120W ultra-fast charging tech. The company says its HyperCharge tech is capable of charging the battery from zero to 100 in just 17 minutes.

Other key specifications include Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 13 band global 5G support, WiFi, USB C, IR post, Harman Kardon tuned dual stereo speakers, Dolby Vision and Dolby Sound.

