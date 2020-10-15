Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro launched as the cheapest phone with a 108MP camera in India

The Mi 10 marked Xiaomi’s return to the flagship smartphone space of India. Seven months later, it follows up with the Mi 10T series today.

This time, Xiaomi has launched two flagship smartphones - the Mi 10T Pro and the Mi 10T. The ‘T’ is supposed to denote the latest technological advancements on fronts such as the display, performance and cameras. While they are currently being imported, Manu Kumar Jain mentioned that they eventually hope to begin local assembly of these high-end devices in India. A new pair of affordable TWS was also unveiled in the form of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The headlining feature of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is the new intelligent 144Hz LCD panel. It uses AdaptiveSync to switch the refresh rate between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz based on the type of content. This should also reduce power consumption by a bit. The display spans 6.67-inches across with a resolution of 2400 x 1080. It has a peak brightness of 650 nits and is also capable of HDR10+ playback. A new Sunlight Mode 3.0 feature matches the display’s colour temperature and brightness based on the ambient light conditions.

Cameras are the next big area of focus. The triple camera array consists of an optically stabilized 108MP f/1.69 primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera. On the front is a 20MP in-display selfie camera. Shooting modes include 8K video recording, daytime long exposure, AI SkyScaping, dual video, etc.

As for specifications, the Mi 10T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM — all best-in-class. There’s a large 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 33W Dual-Split charging (charger included in the box). The fingerprint scanner is now embedded within the power button on the side. There’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front, back and on the camera. An anti-bacterial case and film will also be included in the box.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 (8GB + 128GB) in India and will be available on Flipkart starting midnight of October 15. SBI cardholders will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 3,000.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The more affordable flagship of the season, the Mi 10T, offers much the same experience with similar specs as the Pro variant except for the primary camera. This one offers a 64MP f/1.89 sensor (from Sony) without OIS, but retains all the shooting modes such as 8K video recording.

Other features such as a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery and dual speakers are carried forward.

It will be available in two variants in India, with the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage priced at Rs 35,999 and the higher model with 8GB of RAM priced at Rs 37,999.

Colour options include Cosmic Black with a ceramic finish and Lunar Silver with a matte finish. Pre-orders open on October 15 at midnight.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C

The new Mi TWS 2C come in a new white case with a matte finish. The semi-in-ear style buds house 14.2mm dynamic drivers for clearer highs, defined vocals and richer bass. There's also environmental noise-cancellation for clearer calls, using the two mics on each bud.

AAC audio codec is also supported for HD sound transmission. Smart in-ear detection also makes the cut to automatically pause the playback, be it on a phone or computer. All voice assistants are also supported. The buds are rated for 5 hours of battery life on a single charge with the case offering an additional 20 hours.

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C are priced at Rs 2,499 in India, and will be available on Flipkart starting October 15.