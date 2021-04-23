Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro launched in India – new affordable flagships

The Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are now officially launched in India as the company’s high-end flagships of the season.

Unveiled at Xiaomi’s “Into the future” event, the Mi 11X series is the more practical premium smartphone in the lineup, alongside the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra , which is the brand’s first ultra-premium offering.

The series includes two smartphones, with the Xiaomi Mi 11X being a rebranded Redmi K40 (or the Poco F3) while the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is a rebadged Mi 11i. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Xiaomi Mi 11X series pricing Configuration Mi 11X Mi 11X Pro 6+128GB Rs 29,999 - 8+128GB Rs 31,999 Rs 39,999 8+256GB - Rs 41,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Mi 11X is Xiaomi’s new affordable flagship, which will compete with the likes of the OnePlus 9R, Vivo X60 and iQoo 7. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is an octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 3.2GHz. That is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is one of the cheapest phones to offer an E4 display, with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch response rate, HDR10+ certification and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It also brings features such as Super Resolution and MEMC, and is claimed to be Mi’s best flat display yet.

Interestingly, the Xiaomi Mi 11X also manages to get slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, coming in at just 7.8mm and 196g. The design is also IP53 rated for water resistance as well as brings Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There’s a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The phone runs off a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. A 19-minute charge is said to take it to 50% with a full charge taking 51 minutes.

For photography, the Xiaomi Mi 11X has a triple-camera array: a 48MP f/1.8 primary camera (Sony IMX582), an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP tele-macro shooter. On the front is a 20MP selfie shooter.

Xiaomi Mi 11X price in India is Rs 29,999 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs 31,999 for the 8+128GB variant. Colour options include Celestial Silver, Lunar White and Cosmic Black. The first sale is scheduled for April 27 on Amazon. You can avail up to Rs 3,500 cashback with HDFC band debit, credit, and EMI transactions.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro comes with a handful of upgrades over its non-Pro sibling. Firstly, it offers the new Snapdragon 888 chipset, bringing higher performance, better efficiency, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities to the mix. Secondly, it offers a 108MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL HM2), but the other cameras are the same. All the other specifications and features are common between the Mi 11X series.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro price in India starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8+128GB variant and goes up to Rs 41,999 for 8+256GB. It will be available on Amazon starting April 24. You can avail up to Rs 4,000 cashback with HDFC band debit, credit, and EMI transactions.

Xiaomi Mi 11X series specifications Mi 11X Mi 11X Pro Display 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED, 120Hz 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED, 120Hz Design 7.8mm, 196g, IP53 7.8mm, 196g, IP53 Processor Snapdragon 870 Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 Camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Battery 4,520mAh, 33W 4,520mAh, 33W