Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launched in India with industry-leading hardware

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the company’s first super-premium smartphone that aims to take on the top flagships from Samsung and OnePlus.

Xiaomi calls the Mi 11 Ultra a “Super phone”, with some of the top hardware specifications ever seen on a smartphone, with supposedly the best cameras, display, battery, charging and more.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was unveiled along with the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi QLED TV 75 today at a virtual event.

Mi 11 Ultra display and design

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 6.81-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED quad-curved display with WQHD+ resolution (3200 x 1440p), 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch input rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also supports Dolby Vision and 10-bit colour encoding, and a peak brightness of 1,700 nits.

Not only that, but the Mi 11 Ultra also comes with a secondary display on the rear camera bump.

The display on the rear is the same as the Mi Band 5 display with a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen with 126 x 294 resolution and 450 nits max brightness. The secondary touch screen can be used to check notifications, it acts as a camera viewfinder, controls music, get notifications, Always-on Display, display photo frames, and you can set custom messages too!

The Mi 11 Ultra comes in two colour options - Ceramic White and Ceramic Black, both made up of modern ceramic material. The phone is also IP68 water-resistant and the Mi 11 Ultra is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, which is 2x better than Gorilla Glass 6. The device, however, weighs 234 grams and measures 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.38mm. The rear camera bump sticks out from the phone.

Mi 11 Ultra specs and features

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, the latest flagship offering from Qualcomm. This is an octa-core chipset with one prime core ARM Cortex X1 running at 2.84GHz, three Cortex-A72 cores running at 2.4GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8GHz. The Mi 11 Ultra is available in sole 12GB + 256GB configuration, with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of camera, the Mi 11 Ultra is a beast with three primary cameras. A 50MP f/1.12 Samsung GN2 sensor with a 1/1.12” sensor size, a 48MP(IMX 586) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto lens with 5x digital, 10x optical and 120x digital zoom capabilities. There is also a 20MP selfie shooter on the front.

The Mi 11 Ultra packs in a 5,000mAh battery unit which supports 67W wired as well as wireless fast charging. With the 67W fast charger, the device will go from 0-100% in just 36 minutes. However, due to some constraints, Xiaomi is providing a 55W fast charger in the box in India for now. The Mi 11 Ultra also supports 10W reverse wireless charging and 5W wired reverse charging.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers with Sound by Harman Kardon, Hi-Res wired and wireless audio, IR Blaster, MIUI 12 based on Android 11, and NFC.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specifications Mi 11 Ultra Display 6.81-inch E4 AMOLED, 120Hz, WQHD+ Secondary display 1.1" AMOLED Design 8.38mm, 234g, IP68 Processor Snapdragon 888 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 Camera 50MP + 48MP + 48MP Battery 5,000mAh, 67W(50W in-box)

Mi 11 Ultra price in India and availability

In India, the Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999. The device will be available soon in India for purchase.

